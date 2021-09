【明報專訊】For a long time nobody visited the little island in the middle of the ocean. ''We printed a slick brochure (小冊子) and sent it to tourist agencies (旅行社), but that didn't help,'' Eggmont said. Then the residents (居民) brought in a public relations man. ''Almost overnight that guy put this place on the map and turned us into stars!'' Bighead exclaimed! For better or for worse, bring in here is to give an outsider (局外人) a role to play in a plan or a scheme.