Editorial：Government's responsibility for land development

The issue of land and housing is at the core of Hong Kong society's deep-seated conflicts. Unless the situation is improved, it will be difficult to make breakthroughs in tackling issues such as elderly affairs, policies for the youth, and the disparity between the rich and the poor. The two recent administrations have kept saying that tackling the land and housing issue is the top priority, but progress has been quite limited. No doubt the most important reasons have been the government's long-standing weakness and government officials' timidity and failure to rise to the challenge. But the huge power wielded by vested interests is also an indisputable fact. When it comes to the issue of land and housing, the role of real estate developers and powerful landlords in the New Territories has always been the centre of discussion.

Hong Kong's super-rich tycoons are almost related to real estate. Some real estate moguls are even extensively involved in other industries, wielding enormous power in the business and political circles. In the previous Chief Executive elections, which candidate had the support of real estate giants was the focus of society. There was a time when the term ''real estate hegemony'' was the talk of the town and ''inflated flats'' were much criticised for the practice of trying to squeeze every dollar from consumers. Even in recent years, real estate developers' practice of pushing up prices by selling fewer properties and their opposition to the introduction of a vacancy tax on first-hand properties have been criticised. Furthermore, the relationship between the SAR government and real estate developers has also aroused concern. The case of Rafael Hui Si-yan is an unerasable stain. The presiding judge pointed out that Hui, as a senior government official, received benefits, which would cause him to give preferential treatment to real estate developers, including the leakage of government information and strategies. To this day, some government officials are still very sensitive to terms such as ''collusion between government and the business sector'' and ''transfer of benefits'', emphasising that they will be ''whiter than white''.

When it comes to land development and planning, the government must shoulder the utmost responsibility. It is negligence of duty for the government not to focus on people's livelihood and well-being. The shortfall in the supply of land and housing in Hong Kong has a lot to do with the Hong Kong government's suspension of active land creation, the reduced construction of Home Ownership Scheme housing, and the suspension of the construction of public housing more than 10 years ago. The government's approach back then had the effect of boosting the property market, and to adopt the Application Mechanism for land sales was to hand the power to control land supply to real estate developers. The shortage of land and housing supply made property prices keep rising. As real estate developers can control the supply of land, it is natural that they are not in a hurry to develop farmland and build housing to sell. As a result, a lot of land has been left idle for a long time. Some real estate developers acquired a large amount of agricultural land in the New Territories during the British colonial era, totaling more than 1,000 hectares. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government lacks land reserves. The government is completely at a disadvantage in land development negotiations. It has not had the courage to requisition property developers' land forcefully, at the same time worrying that it will be criticised for the ''transfer of benefits'' if it gives too much ground to developers.

People in the real estate industry insist that developers have no intention of hoarding land. It is just that the land planning and approval processes are complicated. The government should streamline the processes as soon as possible and speed up the approval process so that it will not be blamed or used as an excuse for the land problem.

明報社評 2021.09.24：土地開發責在政府 地產商莫竭澤而漁

一則關於中央要求本港發展商協助解決房屋問題的報道，在香港引起廣泛迴響，地產建設商會今天開會，議程之一正是向會員了解事件。

土地房屋問題是本港社會深層次矛盾的核心，一日不改善，安老事務、青年政策到貧富懸殊等問題亦難有突破。近兩屆政府常言，處理土地房屋問題是重中之重，惟進展卻相當有限，政府長期弱勢，官員懼事避難，無疑是重要原因；與此同時，既得利益阻力巨大，亦是不爭事實。每當談到土地房屋問題，地產商、新界大地主的角色，總會引來很多議論。

細數香港超級富豪，差不多全跟地產有關，部分地產界巨頭更廣泛涉足其他行業，權傾商界政界，歷屆特首選舉，地產巨頭支持哪位候選人，都是外界焦點。曾幾何時，「地產霸權」是經常出現的字眼，「發水樓」賺到盡惹人詬病，即使到了近年，地產商惜售谷價、反對開徵一手樓空置稅等，一樣備受批評。另外，特區政府與地產商的關係，同樣受人關注，「許仕仁案」是難以抹去的污點，主審法官指出，許仕仁身為政府高官，收受利益會令他傾向優待地產商，包括泄露政府資料及策略。時至今日，一些官場中人對於「官商勾結」、「利益輸送」等字眼，仍然非常敏感，強調會做到「比白紙更白」，云云。

土地開發規劃，政府必須負起最大責任，不以民生福祉為重就是失職。當下香港土地房屋供應出現斷層，與10多年前港府停止積極造地、叫停居屋減建公屋，有莫大關係。當年政府的做法，形同給樓市打興奮劑，勾地政策更是變相將土地供應主導權交給地產商。土地房屋供應緊缺，刺激樓價長升長有，地產商能左右土地供應，自然不急於發展手上農地建屋套現，結果很多土地長期曬月光。部分地產商在港英時代已大量收購新界農地，合計逾千公頃，反觀港府卻缺土地儲備，土地開發洽談條件，政府完全落於下風，既不敢大刀闊斧強硬收地，讓步太多又擔心「利益輸送」惡名。

業界人士堅稱，發展商無意囤地，問題是土地規劃與審批過程繁複，政府應該盡快精簡流程，加快審批，無謂留下口實，招人話柄。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

tycoon / taɪˈkuːn/

a person who is successful in business or industry and has become rich and powerful

preferential / ˌprefəˈrenʃl /

giving an advantage to a particular person or group

negligence /ˈneɡlɪdʒəns/

the fact of not giving enough care or attention to someone or something

