John Larrysson's Column : A pair of French Prefixes Commonly used in English: In- and In

This prefix rarely appears spelt en- as in enemy. Sometimes the not form of the word survives in English and its original doesn't. The word enemy comes from the Latin in- (meaning not) + amicus (meaning friend).

The second in- prefix means in, as well as the related meanings to enter in, into, on or go on. As with the first in- prefix, it comes in the forms in- im-, il-, ir- and occasionally en- . Examples include: incorporate, import, illuminate and irradiate.

The two in- prefixes can be confused. The word inflammable means that a thing can be on fire and uses the second in- prefix, not the first. Another risky word is invaluable which uses the second in- prefix. For example, "Members of the public will have the rare opportunity to take a closer look at national-treasure-grade terracotta warriors and other invaluable relics from the Qin dynasty in this not-to-be-missed exhibition" (HK government press release June 13, 2012) The word invaluable does not mean not-valuable, but that it is so valuable, that no price can be put on it.

There are many words that use in- instead of un- to show the negative. They are typically words of French/Latin origin. The use of the in- prefix meaning not can be confused with the second different, but identical prefix in- meaning in. Knowing that these are the patterns should help you learning and understanding words with these prefixes.

■Audio and full text:

link.mingpao.com/15488.htm