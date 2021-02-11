A Little English : The apes and the travellers (2)

The poor fellow was soundly beaten and locked up. His travel companion came to visit him, hoping to find a way to set him free. "My dear friend, we must think of a way to get you out of here. I'm now teaching language at the local monkey school. Students are a bit naughty but I get all the bananas I can eat. I'm sure I can convince the authorities to let you teach there as well."

"That'll be marvelous! I still don't understand why they got so upset and locked me up. After all, they really are just a gang of monkeys..."

"Ssh... shut up if you know what's good for you! Honestly (誠實地), you don't have an ounce of tact, do you? Why can't you be more discreet (審慎的)? Be a little more circumspect (小心的). Show a bit of prudence (精明), for goodness' sake!"

"What are you going on about? " asked the prisoner, scratching his head in bewilderment. "You know me - I'm a simple guy - 'honesty is always the best policy'. I just tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

"Now listen to me, you simpleton," hissed his friend in exasperation (惱怒). "I can't help you if you won't help yourself. We are not in a court of law. We are in the Land of the Apes. Either you start learning how to tell only those truths that won't get you into trouble or you're going to be stuck here for a long time. The King of the Apes may be just a big monkey to you, but unless you start telling him what he wants to hear, there's no way he's going to let you go! So wise up, my friend."

Spies soon reported this conversation to their leader, the king, who thought, "It appears that we still have much to learn from these two characters."

■Something to DISCUSS

Throughout history, many people have run great risks to speak the truth. The lying traveller tries to help his friend by teaching him to avoid exposing unpleasant truths. Shakespeare's character, Falstaff, says 'the better part of valour is discretion'. Find out what this means. Do you agree?

■Useful VOCABULARY

1. Tact (n): 處事得體

discretion, circumspection

tactful (adj): 圓滑的

discreet, circumspect

2. To exasperate (v): 激怒

irritate, annoy

exasperated (adj): 惱怒的

irritated, annoyed

(adapted from Aesop 620 - 564 BCE)

Text: A Lamb