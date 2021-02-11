Editorial : Chaos in the counting of votes

No one will disagree with the notion that the counting of votes must be rigorous and accurate, but rigorousness does not mean inefficiency. The Election Committee election that took place several days ago involved just over 4300 votes in five voting stations. However, it took nearly 14 hours for the final results to be unveiled after the end of voting, which was unacceptably slow. Barnabas Fung, Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC), and the REO made a successive string of apologies, promising review and improvement. Hong Kong's electoral reform will bring about three important elections one after another. The Election Committee election was the opening salvo. The low efficiency in the counting of votes inevitably makes one worry about the situation in the Legislative Council elections in December.

The explanations given by the REO for the counting mess can be summarised into two: the change in the electoral system and the first use of an electronic voter register. Due to the large number of candidates in some sectors, some voters made mistakes in the ballots and asked for new ones. After the polls closed, some polling station staff had to spend extra time to verify the effective numbers of ballots in different sectors that had been distributed and checked whether they agreed with the numbers recorded in the electronic voter register, after which they had to file the changes. That was why it took so much time for the ballot boxes to be sent to the central counting station. When ballot boxes did arrive one after another, the staff of the central counting station found that some of the data submitted by polling stations was not properly filed. There was even the case that not all forms had been filed. In order to avoid skepticism about the results of the counting, the staff immediately stopped counting and other tasks and conducted rechecking. Furthermore, the automatic counting system used by the authorities ran into operational problems. The optical label readers used for automatic counting were repeatedly crippled by paper jams because of the improper placement of ballot papers, slowing down the counting of votes. In a nutshell, problems occurred in almost every aspect of the entire counting process.

The preparation and conduct of elections are the responsibilities of the EAC, and credibility is very important. A judge is appointed as the chairman of the EAC exactly to demonstrate the principle of fairness and justice in the election. However, on the operational level, the smooth conduct of the election depends on the REO, which is under the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau, to a large extent. Records show that the REO has made serious mistakes more than once. After the 2017 Chief Executive election, its staff lost two laptops at the AsiaWorld-Expo, which contained the personal data of millions of registered voters in Hong Kong. Two years later, the media revealed that after the 2016 Legislative Council election, a voter register at a New Territories West polling station had gone missing and had remained so. The REO did not call the police for them to follow up the matter or make public the incident. It was not until the incident was exposed by the media that the REO admitted that it had indeed happened and apologised.

The government must face problems of the entire bureaucracy squarely and reform the civil service system so that it truly puts the people first.

明報社評2021.09.23：點票混亂離譜應變差 官僚僵化礙良政善治

選舉委員會選舉告一段落，點票混亂留下的尾巴，卻有待處理。選舉前， 高官信誓旦旦，強調選舉事務處制定了「周密計劃及安排」，現實情况卻是另一回事。

點票要嚴謹準確，不會有人提出異議，然而嚴謹不等於無效率。日前選委會投票，僅涉5個票站4300多張選票，由投票結束到最終結果出爐，居然要接近14小時，慢得令人無法接受，選管會主席馮驊和選舉事務處先後致歉，承諾檢討和改善。香港選舉改制，3場重要選舉接踵而來，選委會選舉是第一炮，點票效率竟低下如斯，12月立法會選舉情况會如何，難免叫人憂慮。

綜合選舉事務處的「解釋」，點票出亂子，與選舉改制及首次使用電子選民登記冊有關。由於部分界別候選人眾多，有投票人填錯選票，要求重新派發選票再填，投票完結後，部分票站人員要花額外時間，核實各個界別的有效派票數量，以及與電子選民登記冊記錄的數量是否一致，再寫報表「埋單」，導致票箱遲遲未能送往中央點票站；及至票箱陸續運抵，中央點票站人員發現，部分投票站交來的報表資料未有填妥，甚至未有交回所有報表，為免點票結果受質疑，工作人員立即停止點票等工作，重新核對；另外，當局今次所用的自動點票系統，運作亦出現問題，用作自動點票的光學標記閱讀機，一再因為選票放置不當而「夾紙」，拖慢點票。一言蔽之，整個點票程序，幾乎每個環節都出了問題。

籌備和推行選舉是選管會的工作，公信力至關重要，選管會主席由法官出任，正是為了彰顯選舉公平公正原則，然而落到執行操作層面，選舉運作順暢與否，很大程度要看政制及內地事務局轄下的選舉事務處。翻查紀錄，選舉事務處不止一次出現嚴重失誤。2017年特首選舉後，處方人員在亞博館遺失兩部手提電腦，內有全港數百萬已登記選民的個人資料；兩年後，傳媒又揭發，2016年立法會選舉後，新界西有票站遺失了選民登記冊，一直未能尋回，處方既未報警跟進，亦沒有公開，直至報道曝光，處方才承認確有此事並致歉。

政府必須正視整個官僚機器所出現的問題，改革公務員體系，真正做到以民為本。

■Glossary 生字

loose end : a part of sth such as a story that has not been completely finished or explained

cripple : to seriously damage or harm sb/sth

squarely : directly or exactly; without confusion