Evergrande's debt problems are not something new. What triggered the latest crisis was the revelation that an investment company under the group had been failing to repay RMB934 million worth of wealth management products on schedule since the 8th of this month. It was reported that the total amount of unpaid wealth management products was about RMB40 billion. According to reports, Evergrande notified two banks that it would suspend the payment of interest on its loans due yesterday (September 21). As of June 30, Evergrande's debts stood at RMB1.97 trillion. Evergrande has more than 1,000 real estate projects in more than 280 cities on the mainland. The company has admitted that sales have deteriorated significantly this month, exacerbating its already serious cash flow problem. As a result, S&P has downgraded the credit ratings of Evergrande and its subsidiaries to "CC". There is worry among observers that Evergrande's financial crisis will affect the financial system on the mainland and even the global stock market. According to mainland real estate data in August, the monthly rise in property prices in 70 mainland cities fell to the lowest point in the year thanks to the authorities' forceful control measures. The number of cities where second-hand property prices are going downwards month-to-month has risen to the highest level over the past two years. Some analysts claim that the mainland property market is on the verge of an "explosion", and the Evergrande crisis may be the tipping point.

Evergrande's debt crisis is indeed grave. The company's debt amounts to 2% of the mainland's GDP last year, making it the most indebted real estate developer in the world. However, Evergrande's total assets still amount to RMB2.38 trillion. Proceeds from the pre-sale of uncompleted flats excluded, the company has a debt-to-asset ratio of about 81%. Judging from this, the company has not reached the point of insolvency. At the same time, Evergrande has 778 land reserve projects and 146 old city reconstruction projects, and land is still a valuable asset. However, some analysts argue that Evergrande's projects and lands are mostly located in relatively remote areas. Their values could fluctuate wildly, and it will not be easy to sell them. Therefore, the values of its bonds have hit one low after another.

But transactions in the mainland property market remain brisk. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the area of commercial housing sold from January to August increased by 15.9% year-on-year, an increase of 12.1% from the same period in 2019. For residential housing, the increase was 16.5%. In the same period, turnover from commercial housing sales rose 22.8% year-on-year, while the increase was 24.5% for residential housing. This shows that the overall housing market is still stable. Furthermore, mainlanders buying a property are paying a relatively high amount of down payments in proportion to property prices, showing that it is unlikely for banks to be plagued by a huge amount of repossessed properties and for property prices to fall off a cliff.

Evergrande has initiated the use of its properties to repay debts and other measures. They are all efforts to keep the company afloat. Whether they can finally get out of the "darkest moment", as Xu Jiayin has said, still depends on many factors. Even if the story ends in bankruptcy and reorganisation, it will still be the failure of Xu's family merely. It will not affect the overall situation of China's economy.

明報社評2021.09.22：恒大絕非不能倒 宏觀經濟應無憂

內地房地產龍頭公司恒大集團的債務危機持續發酵，先是爆出商業票據逾期，後又傳出被銀行凍結資金、項目停工，公司更兩度警告投資者可能違約，成為近期輿論關注焦點，連美國白宮都表示關切。

恒大債務並非新問題，今次導火線是旗下投資公司本月8日起未能按期兌付9.34億元（人民幣，下同）理財產品，有消息稱未兌付的理財產品總額約400億元。據報道，恒大又通知兩間銀行，暫停支付昨日到期的貸款利息。截至6月30日，恒大的債務為1.97萬億元。恒大在內地280多個城市有逾千個地產項目，公司坦承本月銷售明顯惡化，令已相當嚴重的現金流問題雪上加霜，標普評級因此已將恒大及其子公司的信用評級下調至「CC」，外界擔心其財務危機會影響內地的金融體系，甚至影響全球股市。8月內地房地產數據顯示，在當局強力調控措施影響下，70個城市樓價按月漲幅跌至年內新低，二手樓價按月下行城市數量升至近兩年高位。因此，有分析稱，內地樓市臨近「爆煲」，而恒大危機可能是引爆點。

恒大的債務危機的確嚴重。恒大的債務金額相當於內地去年GDP的2%，成為全球負債最多的開發商，惟恒大的總資產仍有2.38萬億，剔除預收樓花款，資產負債率約81%，表面上未到資不抵債地步。同時，恒大有778個土地儲備項目，以及146個舊城改造項目，土地仍是具價值資產。但同時亦有分析指恆大的項目及地皮多在較偏遠的地方，估值隨時大上大落，套現亦不易，所以近期其債價出現低處未算低的情况。

雖然如此，內地樓市成交依然暢旺，國家統計局數據顯示，1至8月商品房銷售面積按年增長15.9％，較2019年同期增長12.1％，其中住宅銷售面積增長16.5％；同期商品房銷售金額按年增長22.8％，住宅銷售額增長24.5％，可見樓市整體情况仍算平穩。而且，內地人買樓首期比率較高，銀行受大量銀主盤拖累、導致樓價斷崖式下跌的可能不大。

恒大已啟動以物業還債等，都是盡力自救的舉動，最終能否如許家印所言，走出「至暗時刻」，還需視乎諸多因素，即使最終要破產重組，也不過是許家印家族出局，無礙中國經濟大局。

■Glossary

生字

revelation : the act of making people aware of sth that has been secret

exacerbate : to make sth worse, especially a disease or problem

afloat : having enough money to pay debts; able to survive