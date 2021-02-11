Editorial : Remove barriers to venturing into Greater Bay Area

Giving incentives to encourage the youth to start businesses or look for jobs in the Greater Bay Area is not something new today. Both the central government and the SAR government have made attempts in the past, but the result has been unremarkable. In January this year, the SAR government launched the Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme with an application quotation of 2000. Under the scheme, university graduates from Hong Kong will be on a salary of no less than HK$18,000, HK$10,000 of which will be subsidised by the SAR government. Despite such favourable conditions, however, only around 800 people applied.

Guangdong Province has also spared no effort to attract Hong Kong young people to the Greater Bay Area. Five civil service posts in Shenzhen have been set aside for Hong Kong residents, accepting for the first time applications by graduates with a Hong Kong degree. 9000 job vacancies have also been opened up for Hong Kong and Macao young people by institutions in the Pearl River Delta. An annual allowance of RMB 10,000 to 20,000 has been offered to Hong Kong young people working in various cities in the Greater Bay Area. At the same time, the "Hong Kong tax rate for Hong Kong people" policy ensures that the individual income tax will be capped at 15%. There have been more and more such measures of greater and greater generosity. Still, the response has been lukewarm.

The latest "Eight supportive measures for Hong Kong young people" announced are a scheme with a nearly full range of offers encompassing exchange opportunities for secondary school students, internship plans for university students, job opportunities, scholarships, technology innovation competitions, entrepreneurship policy consultation, supporting funds and so forth.

There are many reasons for the young people's lack of motivation to make their forays into the Greater Bay Area. At present, all these measures tend to be the outcome of top-down thinking. There has been no consideration from the young's perspective and their voice has not been listened to. Worse still, the bureaucratic organs concerned have viewed them as political tasks and carried out the work in a perfunctory manner. For example, only an official speech on the "Eight supportive measures for Hong Kong young people" has been given but not any details about the application methods. The failure of the SAR government's Labour Department to update its Information on Employment on the Mainland web page for five months is also a sign of the haphazard attitude.

For people travelling between Guangdong and Hong Kong amid the pandemic, they are often confused by the differential arrangements at different border control points at different times regarding whether a digital or printed version of the nucleic test report is required. The inconsistent policies have made people at a loss. Furthermore, various sorts of problems exist in the mutual recognition of documents by the governments of the two sides. These seemingly trivial problems, if unresolved, will offset any redoubled effort put into any incentive measures.

明報社評2021.09.20：鼓勵年輕人闖大灣區 粵港政府共商拆藩籬

隨着內地與香港的疫情進一步緩和，停頓一時的粵港澳大灣區建設又再提上議事日程，中央出招一環扣一環，前海與橫琴方案後，又提出了鼓勵香港青年到大灣區就業創業的8項措施。促使香港融入國家發展大局的措施再多也不算多，但也必須同時看到，目前粵港兩地之間，除了疫情因素之外仍然有很多藩籬，兩地政府若不主動「拆牆鬆綁」，年輕人難免會繼續採取觀望態度。

鼓勵年輕人到大灣區創業就業的措施，並非始於今天，過去中央與特區政府也有過嘗試，但成效不彰。特區政府今年1月推出了「大灣區青年就業計劃」，提供2000個名額，以月薪不低於18,000元聘用香港的大學畢業生，特區政府提供1萬元補貼，雖然待遇「優厚」，但只有約800人響應。

廣東方面對於吸引香港年輕人到大灣區，不遺餘力，深圳設置5個公務員職位，定向招聘港人，並首次接受在香港取得學位的申請者，珠三角開放9000個事業單位的職位，提供給港澳籍青年投考。大灣區不同城市給予在當地就業的港籍青年每年補貼一兩萬元人民幣等等，同時實施「港人港稅」，個稅最高15%。這些措施愈來愈多，也愈來愈優惠，但仍然沒有得到足夠的響應。

最新公布的「惠港青年八項」，從中學生交流機會，到大學生實習計劃、就業崗位，給予獎學金及舉辦科學比賽，提供創業政策輔導與配套基金等等，幾乎是全方位考慮。

年輕人缺乏原動力到大灣區闖蕩，有很多原因。目前各種措施都偏向於從上而下的思維，缺乏從年輕人的角度去考慮，沒有聽到他們的聲音，更糟糕的是官僚機構把它作為政治任務，敷衍塞責，這次「惠港青年八項」的政策，只有官方講話，沒有具體的申請辦法，即屬一例，特區政府勞工處內地就業資訊網頁5個月也沒有更新，也可見一斑。

疫下來往粵港兩地，究竟提供核酸檢測報告需要電子版還是紙質版，不同關口在不同時間都會不同，政策不統一而令使用者無所適從。兩地政府互認對方文書方面，更有種種不是。這些看似瑣碎的問題上不加以解決，什麼優惠措施所付出的雙倍努力都會被抵消。

■Glossary 生字

framework : a set of beliefs, ideas or rules that is used as the basis for making judgements, decisions, etc.

generosity : the fact of being generous, willing to do kind things or give somebody money, gifts or time freely

lukewarm : not interested or enthusiastic