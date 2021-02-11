Half the World Away : Mother tongue interference

Take pronunciation. In my primary school days (which was ages ago), phonic lessons were much less popular, and some parents tended to pair English sounds with their Chinese "counterparts". While this practice has fallen out of favour with more educated parents (and rightly so), there are still sounds that we Hong Kongers tend to pronounce differently from a native speaker would do because of the influence of Chinese sounds.

"S" is such an example. In Cantonese there are lots of words beginning with the "s" sound, but have you ever noticed the position of your tongue when pronouncing them? Chances are that we Hong Kongers pronounce words like "四" and "先" with our tongues suspended somewhere behind our two rows of teeth. But the "s" sound in words like "say" and "seen" is not entirely the same as the English "s" sound. The "s" sound in English is an alveolar (齒齦音), which is pronounced with the tongue near the alveolar ridge (which is located behind the top row of teeth). To hear the difference, try to pronounce the "四" and "先" with the tongue near the alveolar ridge, and you will find the sound to be more "muffled" , as air has to go through a narrower passage.

Mother tongue interference also affects how we construct sentences. An interesting difference between Chinese and English ways of sentence construction is that Chinese places special emphasis on the verb, which often carries the most important message. In English, that is not necessarily the case. Last year I wrote several pieces inspired by a popular meme "I go to school by bus" , which I think illustrates this point quite well. "By bus" is the key message here, but it is conveyed at the end of the sentence in the form of an adverbial. But a Chinese sentence expressing the same idea (「我搭巴士返學」) has the verb carrying the most important meaning. This is why a native English speaker tends to say "I pried open the can with a spoon" rather than "I used a spoon to pry open the can" and "I moved to Britain on a BN(O) visa" rather than "I used a BN(O) visa to move to Britain".

As English is not our first language, it is difficult to completely get rid of mother tongue interference. But the more we are aware of it, the more likely we can speak English like a native.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hong Konger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached at terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com