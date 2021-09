【明報專訊】"Autumn, winter, spring or fall, it is always harvest time in my kingdom! Look at that splendid crop (豐盛的收成) my orchard (果園) brings in!" Of course money doesn't grow on trees, but the King seems to think so. "Year after year, my trees have been bringing in a good yield (產量)," he smiled. In this case, bring in means to produce, earn or yield (得出;出產). "The way I manage things, my investments (投資) keep bringing in a little here and a little there," spoke the King.