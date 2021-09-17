名人教英文：Teach a lesson給予教訓

母親：凡妮莎，你對着手機幾個鐘頭了，在看什麼？

Vanessa: Oh, nothing special.

凡妮莎：啊，隨便看看而已。

Mother: What do you mean 'nothing special'? Give it to me.

母親：什麼叫「隨便看看」？把手機給我。

Vanessa: No I can't. I need to send some urgent texts.

凡妮莎：啊，不行，我趕着要發些短信。

Mother: Hand it over at once.... Oh on! I can't believe it. This is disgusting. You shouldn't be looking at this kind of stuff. Where did you get it from?

母親：馬上交給我……哎呀，不是吧，簡直令人惡心。你不應看這樣的東西，是從哪裏找來的？

Vanessa: My friend sent it to me.

凡妮莎：是朋友寄給我的。

Mother: That's no excuse. You should have deleted it. Now I'm going to teach you a lesson you won't forget. You won't get your phone back for a whole month and not before I've put a block on it to stop you watching horrible stuff like this.

母親：這藉口不能接受。你收到短信後也應刪除。我得給你一個不能忘記的教訓。你這個手機，一個月之內不會發還給你，而且我要在機上置下屏障，防止你看這樣難看的東西。

To teach/give someone a (useful/painful) lesson 即「給某人一個（有益的／痛苦的）教訓」，往往是用懲罰的手段。這成語之後，常加上 someone won't forget (in a hurry) 等字，即「某人不會（很快）忘記」，例如：If that dog continues to steal sausages from the shop, I will teach it a lesson it won't forget in a hurry（那隻狗再來店裏偷香腸的話，我會給他一個難忘的教訓）。某人受到教訓之後，我們也可以說 let that be a lesson to someone（某人從中或可得到教訓），例如：He has been fined $5,000 for speeding. He ought to let that be a lesson to him（他因超速駕駛，被罰款五千元，應從中得到教訓）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。