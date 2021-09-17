Write on... A home from the sea．1

【明報專訊】It was easy to see the bay from just about anywhere on Huckleberry Hill, and if you could see the blue of the water over the mottled roofs of Pacific Grove and Monterey then you could easily see the slow-moving tugs as they struggled through the waves towing barges of rough-cut lumber from the mills up north. The loads were destined for the lumberyards of Santa Barbara, Ventura, or maybe Los Angeles, but the only time that mattered to anyone on the Hill was when one of the tugs floundered in a storm and the restraining cables holding the lumber snapped, dumping the rich cargo into the choppy seas. There was no system to alert anyone of that, just the understanding that high winds invariably led to fresh carrion being spread upon the waters of the bay and, like hungry gulls, when the storm was over they descended in their numbers onto the beaches to claim it. In their crank-up Fords and Chevys, and in their Model A and Studebaker pickups, and in groups or alone, they came, a new kind of California coastal hunter and gatherer, scouring the beaches and hauling from the shore the mammon which the waves and the tides would deliver at their feet. Much of it was clear redwood timber cut from the massive trees that grew in profusion in the coastal forests above San Francisco; clear, sweet-smelling redwood boards that would be perfect to build a house, a painter's studio, or to add another room to a house already lived in.
The Ariss house at the end of Lobos Street was like that, added to and built upon by Bruce and Jean over the years, constructed up and out with redwood boards gathered from the rocks near the canneries or from the wide beaches that embrace Pacific Grove. Bruce and Jean painted, but they also wrote, and when someone commented on the vast amount of building material that seemed to have gone into building so many homes on Huckleberry Hill, it was, as Bruce Ariss was wont to say, due to a perfect combination of ill wind and good fortune that had provided so many of them with shelter.
Apart from painting, writing and editing a monthly news magazine containing photographs, gossip and items of interest to the fast-growing community of artists, Bruce had developed a zeal for sawing wood and pounding nails. And as the size of his family increased, one after another new rooms were added to his house. It had become the passion of a man's lifetime, friend and neighbour John Steinbeck was to say.
(To be continued...)
by John Bell Smithback
© John Bell Smithback