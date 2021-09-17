Write on... A home from the sea．1

The Ariss house at the end of Lobos Street was like that, added to and built upon by Bruce and Jean over the years, constructed up and out with redwood boards gathered from the rocks near the canneries or from the wide beaches that embrace Pacific Grove. Bruce and Jean painted, but they also wrote, and when someone commented on the vast amount of building material that seemed to have gone into building so many homes on Huckleberry Hill, it was, as Bruce Ariss was wont to say, due to a perfect combination of ill wind and good fortune that had provided so many of them with shelter.

Apart from painting, writing and editing a monthly news magazine containing photographs, gossip and items of interest to the fast-growing community of artists, Bruce had developed a zeal for sawing wood and pounding nails. And as the size of his family increased, one after another new rooms were added to his house. It had become the passion of a man's lifetime, friend and neighbour John Steinbeck was to say.

