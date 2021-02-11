Editorial : Rental control should be made tougher

The waiting time for public housing is getting longer and longer, leaving many grassroots citizens with no choice but to rent subdivided flats. Currently there are 110,000 subdivided flats in Hong Kong where more than 226,000 residents live. Grassroots citizens are at a disadvantage in the rental market, and legal protection is insufficient. They fare better if the landlord is scrupulous. If, unfortunately, their landlord is one that cares only about gains, they often find themselves at the mercy of the landlord. It is true that the laws of the market mean that there is supply when there is demand. As long as the land and housing problem in Hong Kong remains unresolved, it is difficult to consign subdivided flats to the dustbin of history. However, as long as tenants of subdivided flats are being exploited, the government has a responsibility to tackle the situation. The government has been emphasising the principle of "non-interference in the market" for many years, ignoring the irregularities of the market of subdivided flats. The situation began to change only at the beginning of this year. The Task Force for the Study on Tenancy Control of Subdivided Units has submitted a report to the government, recommending the formulation of a "standard tenancy agreement". The relevant legislative amendments are being reviewed by the Legislative Council, and an effort is being made to make sure that the amendments will be adopted and implemented this year.

According to the original tenancy control plan for subdivided flats, the landlord is not allowed to increase the rent during the first two years of the lease. After that, the tenant has the right to renew the tenancy for two years. The landlord can also increase the rent once, but the increase cannot be higher than 15% or the percentage change of the Private Domestic rental index for the past two years as compiled by the Rating and Valuation Department, whichever is lower. The annual rate of increase of the rent index can fluctuate greatly. In recent years, it has averaged about 5% to 6%, and it once reached 23% at the peak. Many people thus thought that a cap of 15% on maximum rent increases after two years was too lax. At last, the government agreed to lower the cap to 10%.

Earlier, a concern group conducted a study on the situation of subdivided flat tenants in Kwai Chung District and found that they paid an average monthly rent of around $5000, equivalent to 40% of their average monthly income (about $12,000). The average monthly rent has risen by around 36% from 2015, when a similar study was conducted, in Kwai Chung District, but the average monthly income increased by only 17%. This shows that tenants' increase in income has been trailing the increase in rents by a wide margin. Although the levels of rents of subdivided flats vary from district to district, the findings from the above surveys should be considered a good source of reference to a certain extent. After the tenancy control mechanism comes into effect, it is certain that landlords will opt for the highest rate of increase possible upon the renewal of tenancy agreements. In Kwai Chung District, for example, a rise of 15% (the legal maximum) will bring the average monthly rent to $5750. Considering the relatively high unemployment rate and the difficulty for grassroots citizens to earn higher salaries, the proportion of income that goes to rent expenditures could easily approach 50%.

Representatives of landlords often peddle threats that rent control will cause a large number of subdivided flat landlords to leave the market, which will in turn cause a large number of grassroots people to lose a place to live. However, the rents of subdivided flats are already way above market rental levels. No matter whether it is the lowering of the cap on rent increases or the setting of an initial rent level, the goal is merely to prevent some landlords from making exorbitant gains. But they can still turn a profit. The government will be too weak if it chooses not to tighten rental control simply because of threats from landlords.

明報社評2021.09.16：劏房租管從緊遏暴利 讓港式資本主義較人道

劏房租務管制方案，政府同意將續租加租上限，由15%下調至10%。

公屋輪候時間愈來愈長，不少基層市民別無選擇，唯有租住劏房。現時全港有11萬間劏房，住客超過22.6萬人。基層市民在租務市場處於弱勢，法律保障不足，遇着良心業主，情况還好一點，倘若不幸遇上唯利是圖的劏房業主，往往任人魚肉。誠然，市場定律有求就有供，香港土地房屋問題一日未徹底解決，很難「告別劏房」，然而剝削劏房戶情况一日存在，當局就有責任處理。政府強調「不干預市場」多年，無視劏房亂象，直至今年初始見變化。劏房租管研究小組向政府提交報告，建議制定「標準租約」，相關法例修訂正由立法會審理，力爭今年通過實施。

根據劏房租管原方案，租約首兩年業主不得加租，之後租客有權續租兩年，業主亦可加租一次，但加幅不可高於15%，又或超出差估署私人住宅租金指數之前兩年的百分比變幅，兩者以較低者為準。租金指數年增率起落可以很大，近年平均約為5%至6%，高峰時試過達到23%，不少意見認為，容許兩年後加租最多15%，這個封頂上限定得太寬，最終政府同意將上限降低至10%。

早前有關注團體調查葵涌區劏房戶的情况，發現劏房戶平均月租約5000元，相當於他們平均月入（約1.2萬元）的四成。比對2015年的同類調查，葵涌區劏房戶平均月租增加約36%，但平均月入只增加17%，反映住戶入息增加遠遠追不上租金升幅。雖然劏房租金水平在各區不盡相同，然而上述調查數據應有一定參考價值。有了劏房租管機制，業主續租加租，一定傾向與上限看齊，以葵涌區為例，容許最多加租15%，平均月租便會相當於5750元，考慮到失業率偏高，基層薪酬難有改善，屆時月租佔月入的比例，隨時逼近五成。

業主代表常恫嚇，租管會令大批劏房業主放棄經營，結果是導致大批基層市民無容身之所，然而劏房租金本已與市值租金嚴重脫節，下調加租上限也好，設定起始租金也好，只是阻止部分業主牟取暴利，實際仍然有利可圖，如果當局只因劏房業主要脅，放棄加強管束，未免太過軟弱。

■Glossary 生字

opt : to choose to take or not to take a particular course of action

peddle : to spread an idea or story in order to get people to accept it

exorbitant : much too high