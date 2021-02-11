Editorial : Sarah Lee winning medals again in the National Games

In this year's National Games, a small number of events are being held outside of Shaanxi Province. Track cycling is one of them, which has been held in Luoyang, Henan. The Hong Kong team has never had an athlete who can win more than one gold medal in the same year's National Games. That Sarah Lee was not able to win a gold in the Keirin competition the day before yesterday (September 14), thus making history, is no doubt a bit regrettable. However, that Sarah Lee, a four-time participant in the National Games from Hong Kong, was once again on the highest platform of the podium of the National Games after eight years at an age of 34 is a praiseworthy achievement.

There are inevitable ups and downs in an athlete's career. Since becoming a full-time athlete in 2004, Sarah Lee has been plagued by injuries, so much so that she was on the verge of retirement at one point. The winning of a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics and the World Championships marked the peak of her sports career. Four years later, in the Rio Olympics, Sarah Lee was a hot favourite to win a medal, but she crashed out without winning one. That was a setback. In the National Games the following year, she could only win two bronze medals. However, a great athlete does not get depressed simply because things do not go well temporarily. Just when others were asking whether Lee's sports career was going downhill, she proved her increased worth as a veteran athlete with her results. Two years ago, Lee was crowned World Champion again, and this year she won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, her second in the Olympics. That she has won one gold and one bronze in the National Games on top of her achievements is cause for celebration. But it is her perseverance that is even worthier of our praise.

It is an inevitable trend for Hong Kong to be integrated into the overall development of China and strengthen sports exchanges with the mainland. The next National Games will be co-organised by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced that she will attend the closing ceremony of this year's National Games at the end of the month. It is believed that she will have the opportunity to discuss cooperation matters with Guangdong and Macao. The Hong Kong government has experience in hosting the East Asian Games, but co-hosting the National Games with Guangdong and Macao will be a different matter. The Hong Kong government should take the initiative to learn from this year's event and understand the mode of operation. The authorities may consider co-organising sporting events of smaller scale with other cities in the Greater Bay Area in which young teenagers will mainly participate so as to gain experience from the rehearsal of these events.

明報社評2021.09.15：牛下車神再有佳績 後起之秀值得期待

第14屆全國運動會今天正式開幕，部分項目率先舉行，港隊在場地單車賽事摘下3面獎牌，身為「四朝元老」的李慧詩，繼東奧摘銅後再有良好發揮，奪得1金1銅。「牛下女車神」多年來代表香港南征北戰，寫下一頁又一頁傳奇，相信大多數市民都樂意見到她繼續為港爭光，同時亦希望有更多後起之秀冒起接棒，港隊年輕小將在今屆全運會單車賽事有不俗表現，未來值得期待。中國是體育大國，全運會競爭激烈，很多項目水平都很高，近7屆香港運動員積極參與，成績整體向上，政府安排電視轉播，既可增加公眾對賽事的關注度，鼓舞港將士氣，亦可延續近月運動熱潮。下屆全運會將於大灣區舉行，港府應趁今屆賽事「取經」，及早籌謀。

今屆全運會有小部分賽事在陝西省以外地方舉行，場地單車賽是其中之一，於河南洛陽舉行。港隊參戰全運，從未試過有運動員能夠在單屆奪得的金牌多過一面，昨天凱林賽李慧詩無緣金牌，未能開創歷史，雖有少許可惜，惟李慧詩作為全運會港隊「四朝元老」，以34歲之齡，時隔8年再度踏上全運會頒獎台最高一級，已是難能可貴。

運動員生涯，必有很多辛酸起伏。自2004年投身全職運動員以來，李慧詩曾受傷患困擾，幾乎要退役，2012年倫敦奧運摘銅以及贏得世界盃總冠軍，是其運動生涯的一個高峰，4年後里約奧運因炒車大熱失牌，是一次挫折，翌年全運會，她亦只能取得兩面銅牌，然而優秀的運動員，不會因為一時失意而消沉。正當外界開始懷疑李慧詩的運動生涯是否漸走下坡，她卻以成績證明，薑還是老的辣。兩年前，李慧詩再成世界冠軍，今年再在東奧摘銅，全運會1金1銅錦上添花，可喜可賀；她的堅毅鬥志，更加值得鼓掌。

香港融入國家發展大局，加強與內地體育交流，是必然趨勢。下屆全運會將由粵港澳協辦，行政長官林鄭月娥預告，她會出席月底的閉幕儀式，相信屆時將有機會與粵澳方面討論合作事宜。港府曾有主辦東亞運的經驗，然而跟粵澳合辦全運會又是另一回事，港府應趁今屆賽事主動「取經」，了解運作模式。當局可以考慮在下屆全運會之前，先與大灣區其他城市，合辦一次規模較小、以年輕小將為主的賽事，從預演中汲取經驗。

■Glossary

生字

plague : to cause pain or trouble to sb/sth over a period of time

go downhill : to get worse in quality, health, etc.

crown : to give someone a title for winning a competition