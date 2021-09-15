Word Puzzle

1 To make progress much faster than normal: to take _____ strides

5 A tropical root vegetable that looks rather like a sweet potato

7 Confused and having no idea what to do: all at _____

8 To take action when uncertain of the circumstances: to play it by _____

9 A tiny metal tool used by dressmakers and tailors

11 The outside air is moving about roughly: it is a _____ day

Clues Down

2 These days very thick smogs known as _____-soupers do not happen very often

3 Hands with the fingers tightly curled, perhaps preparing to hit someone

4 Daring but impolite: "I don't know how she has the _____ to say such things!"

5 The noise made by a small dog when it is barking

6 Chess pieces— even the castles and the queens

10 A place to stay overnight on a long journey, or just to stay at for a holiday

■by David Foulds