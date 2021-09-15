Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1 To make progress much faster than normal: to take _____ strides
5 A tropical root vegetable that looks rather like a sweet potato
7 Confused and having no idea what to do: all at _____
8 To take action when uncertain of the circumstances: to play it by _____
9 A tiny metal tool used by dressmakers and tailors
11 The outside air is moving about roughly: it is a _____ day
Clues Down
2 These days very thick smogs known as _____-soupers do not happen very often
3 Hands with the fingers tightly curled, perhaps preparing to hit someone
4 Daring but impolite: "I don't know how she has the _____ to say such things!"
5 The noise made by a small dog when it is barking
6 Chess pieces— even the castles and the queens
10 A place to stay overnight on a long journey, or just to stay at for a holiday