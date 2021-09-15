Study Abroad : Starting University Again

Yet my new way of life is already under threat. 235 COVID cases were recorded in the past week on campus, despite the fact that 95% of us have been fully vaccinated. While most of these cases are asymptomatic or mild, it would be reckless to let the virus spread unchecked. Thus many in-person gatherings have once again been cancelled, postponed or moved online. Although I believe that this wave will eventually subside, it has been sobering to acknowledge that vaccines are no longer the silver bullet we thought they were, and that COVID is not a nightmare we can wake up from after a year or two; it is and will be the new reality for quite some time.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

(Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com)