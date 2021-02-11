Onward and Upward : The limitation of grammar drills

In my day, English instruction in Hong Kong largely consisted of endless grammar and reading exercises. I loved reading all right, but I loathed being tested on my ability to comprehend content. I was more interested in how writers said things than what they said. With English-teaching being so opposed to my liking, it was only expected that year after year, my only preoccupation in class was trying to fight off the urge to sleep. If only I had been allowed to pursue my self-education in the library!

Compare the student essay below with my rewrite of it, and you have proof that those grammar lessons I had to suffer through were in a sense a waste of time. For though the student's work is perfect grammar-wise, it lacks style, and is therefore by no means a good essay.

̷̷ Student's copy

The hope of Covid-19 ending soon is increasingly remote. The World Health Organisation has been monitoring a new mutant called "Mu" and has categorised it as a "variant of interest." This Mu variant has recently been discovered by the Centre for Health Protection in Hong Kong. This fact has led me to wonder whether COVID's ultimate death toll will exceed the Black Death's.

Mu came from South America, especially from Colombia, where a whopping 39% of all Covid cases belong to that type. There are now 1.6 million Mu cases on the continent.

The CHP said three patients carrying Mu travelled to Hong Kong this month. Thankfully, professor David Hui from Hong Kong stated that the variant seems less transmissible. But microbiologist Siddharth Sridhar said it will take more time to analyse how transmissible Mu is.

Ho Pak-Leung has called on the authorities to make cases of the Mu variant public, saying it's not yet known whether it is even more infectious than the menacing Delta variant.

One helpful way to curb transmission is eating healthier, and taking extra care of your body. Research shows people with weaker immune systems are more prone to getting the virus. Yes, you have the responsibility to strengthen your immune system. If we all don't take action we could still be talking about the pandemic in 2025. Being careful will save lives. ̷

̷̷ My rewrite

With the discovery of yet another mutation of the COVID 19 virus - this one is christened "Mu" - the hope of seeing the end of the pandemic has to be deferred yet once more.

The Mu variant is active in South America; so far, 1.6 million cases have been discovered there. Colombia has the misfortune of being the worst-hit country on the continent-a staggering 39% of its COVID patients are infected with this COVID strand.

The arrival of Mu on Hong Kong's shores-three travellers carrying the virus have been identified this month-has sparked concerns, with leading local experts being somewhat split on its ramifications for Hong Kong. While Professor David Hui has deemed the virus largely harmless due to its low transmissibility, microbiologist Siddharth Sridhar advocates vigilance, as incoming data in the future may alter our understanding of Mu's contagiousness. Dr Ho Pak-Leung has urged the government to be transparent about the number of Mu patients, in case it's later discovered that Mu is as infectious as Delta.

There's little we can do about Mu, other than continue observing the strict rules of hygiene-mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing. If you've always intended to strengthen your immune system through exercise and diet, now is the best time to put your resolution into practice. For all you know, you may end up saving your life and those of your loved ones. ̷

■文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/