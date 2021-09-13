英文

Culture Express

【明報專訊】Adapted from Walking the Amazon, a TV series by Ed Stafford, a UK explorer, the production vividly captures the powerful Amazon jungle. There are all sorts of challenges, be they tribes or animals. If one is to survive in such harsh situations, one had better be gifted with a reliable instinct. More importantly, one needs caring pals!

Classics for Juniors 2021: Walking the Amazon

(英語經典遊蹤 2021：《亞馬遜860日》)

Co-directors: Dr Vicki Ooi & Suen Chi Hung

Language: mainly in English with bilingual subtitles

9-10 Oct 2021 (Sat & Sun) 2:30pm

Venue: Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre

For people aged 6 and above

Ticketing: $240, $210, $160

Available on URBTIX

■Giveaway 送飛

AFTEC is giving away 6 tickets of *Walking the Amazon* to Ming Pao readers! To get them, answer the question below and send it with your full name, HKID (first 4 digits) and mobile phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 20 September 2021. 3 lucky readers will be picked and each will be given 2 tickets of the show on 9 Oct.

◆Question: What would you expect to see in a rainforest?

Thanks: AFTEC

Text: Staff Reporter

