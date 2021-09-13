Culture Express

【明報專訊】Adapted from Walking the Amazon, a TV series by Ed Stafford, a UK explorer, the production vividly captures the powerful Amazon jungle. There are all sorts of challenges, be they tribes or animals. If one is to survive in such harsh situations, one had better be gifted with a reliable instinct. More importantly, one needs caring pals!
Classics for Juniors 2021: Walking the Amazon
(英語經典遊蹤 2021：《亞馬遜860日》)
Co-directors: Dr Vicki Ooi & Suen Chi Hung
Language: mainly in English with bilingual subtitles
9-10 Oct 2021 (Sat & Sun) 2:30pm
Venue: Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre
For people aged 6 and above
Ticketing: $240, $210, $160
Available on URBTIX
■Giveaway 送飛
AFTEC is giving away 6 tickets of *Walking the Amazon* to Ming Pao readers! To get them, answer the question below and send it with your full name, HKID (first 4 digits) and mobile phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 20 September 2021. 3 lucky readers will be picked and each will be given 2 tickets of the show on 9 Oct.
◆Question: What would you expect to see in a rainforest?
Thanks: AFTEC
Text: Staff Reporter
