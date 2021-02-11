Australian in HK : The story of Mr Chung Gwong

For "liberation" the term 重光 ("chung gwong" ... "light again") was used to signify an end to three years and eight months of cruel totalitarian rule during which an estimated 100,000 people were executed.

One of those executed was the husband of a woman who for 9 long months of food shortages and extreme anxiety bravely kept going for the sake of the baby in her womb. Because her baby was born on August 30 she gave him the name "Chung Gwong".

Now at the age of 76 Mr Chung Gwong has a simple message: times of darkness eventually come to an end.

