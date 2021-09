【明報專訊】Responding to a knock at the gate, the night watchman (看更) found a man outside with a wooden horse (木馬). "We'd like to bring in this marvellous beast (非凡的野獸) and present it to the citizens (市民) of the city," said the man. Being a clever fellow, the night watchman refused to allow it to be brought in. "No one will be bringing in a useless horse while I am on duty!" he declared. Here, bring in means to introduce, carry or accompany something into a place.