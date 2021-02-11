A Little English：The apes and the travellers

The two were captured and brought before the King of the Apes - a beast who had gained his position by superior cunning, strength and ambition. The King was eager to find out what men thought of him, so he summoned (召喚) his monkey troops and lined them up in formation (隊形) in front of his throne, as he had seen soldiers do in palaces. Satisfied with this show of splendour, he asked the two captives, ''Well, strangers, what sort of a king do I seem to you?''

The lying traveller, bowing low, immediately replied, ''O Great One, you seem to me to be a most mighty king, the likes of which I've never seen!''

''What is your opinion of my subjects?''

''Doubtless, they're the best subjects in the world for a king like you!''

At these words, the great ape was mightily pleased and ordered the flatterer (阿諛奉承者) to be released and given a handsome gift - an enormous bunch of bananas.

Seeing this, the truthful traveller thought to himself, ''If my companion gets rewarded for such a big lie, surely I'll get no less for telling the truth.'' So when the King turned to him for his opinion, he answered without hesitation (毫不猶豫), ''You are an excellent ape and all those around you are excellent apes too!''

Barely were these words out of his mouth when the enraged (非常憤怒) beasts set on him with teeth and claws. After all, no one, absolutely no one, likes to be called a monkey to one's face.

■Something to: DISCUSS

We are taught that 'honesty is the best policy.' True, but how, when, where, and why you speak the truth is an art to be learned over a lifetime. When you see your schoolmates on the first day of term, do you want to hear someone shout, ''What a big pimple on your nose!'' ?

■Useful: VOCABULARY

(1) Might (n)： 力量 / 威力

power, strength

Mighty (adj): 强大的

powerful, strong

Mightily (adv): 非常

very, highly

(2) To capture 奪取/ 攝製：

to catch, to take control

e.g. the captor captured the captive; the

rook captured the pawn (chess); screen capture (photo)

(adapted from Aesop 620-564BCE)

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷