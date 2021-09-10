名人教英文：The birds and the bees 男女之間的事

卡琳娜：你看來不大開心。

Libby: I've got reason. You know my best friend Jenny, Jenny Wright.

利比: 那是有原因的。你也知道我最好的朋友是珍妮，珍妮．賴特。

Carina: Yes, I've met her a couple of times. She's nice. Very shy I thought.

卡琳娜：我知道，也見過她幾次。她這個人很好，但似乎很害羞。

Libby: Yes she is. She's easily embarrassed and that's part of the problem.

利比: 你說得對。她很容易感到尷尬，而這正是問題的一部分。

Carina: What problem?

卡琳娜：什麼問題？

Libby: Well she has a 16-year-old daughter Millie who's as shy as her mother and she's just got herself pregnant by her boyfriend.

利比: 她有個女兒，今年十六歲，叫米莉，和母親一樣害羞，最近給男朋友弄大了肚。

Carina: Oh no! How could she do that. Didn't her mother tell her about the birds and the bees?

卡琳娜：哎呀！她怎可以這樣。珍妮沒有跟女兒講男女之間的事麼？

Libby: I don't know. I wouldn't be surprised if she hadn't. She had a very sheltered upbringing and that's what she's given Millie too.

利比: 我不知道，但沒有也不奇怪。她在父母呵護之下長大，也以同樣方式教育米莉。

Carina: What a situation! What are they going to do?

卡琳娜：現在陷入了這樣的境地，她們怎麼辦？

Libby: They don't know but they're trying to keep it as quiet as possible. I'll help as much as I can.

利比: 她們也不知道，只是盡量不張揚。我會盡力幫忙。◆

The birds and the bees 直譯是「鳥兒與蜂兒」。西方人往往以鳥兒、蜂兒或其他動物之交配，向兒女講解性知識，以免直接講男女之間的事那麼尷尬。所以，the birds and the bees 成為「男女交媾」的代詞。一九七四年，美國有一紀錄片，專述動物交配，就以 Birds Do It, Bees Do It（《鳥兒也幹，蜂兒也幹》）為名。The birds and the bees 這成語，多用於委婉或詼諧語句，例如：Some people consider it unnecessary to tell their children about the birds and the bees, believing that this is something they will understand when they grow up（有些人認為不必跟孩子講男女之間的事，認為孩子長大了，自然會明白）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。