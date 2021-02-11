Editorial : Oath-taking arrangements for District Councillors

In May this year, the Legislative Council passed an amendment to clearly include District Council members as "public office holders". They must take the oath to uphold the Basic Law and swear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in accordance with the law. If they breach the oath-taking regulations, they will be "disqualified". The authorities have included four types of behaviour on the "negative list", including past support for foreign countries' sanctions against Hong Kong, participation in the primary elections held by the pro-democracy camp last year or the provision of offices for the vote, the signing of the protesters' "no regrets" letter threatening to paralyse the functioning of the government, and the display of a slogan advocating Hong Kong's independence on a public occasion. District Council members who are involved in these acts will definitely be disqualified. The Hong Kong government has repeatedly stated that it will implement the oath-taking arrangements as soon as possible. However, over the past few months there has been all talk and no action, and there has not been a timetable for so long. The specific arrangements for disqualifying a District Councillor are also unclear, which has aroused many speculations. Take the return of salaries and allowances. There was talk of all kinds of suggestions that seem to have been made by government officials behind closed doors. There was a suggestion that the government would demand the return of all salary payments received by a disqualified District Councillor since he or she assumed the post. Another suggestion was that he or she would have to return the salary payments received after the new arrangement came into effect only, but not the amount received before. It was not until this week that the arrangements for the oath-taking of District Council members became clear.

The government stated that the 211 incumbent District Councillors will take the oath in four batches. The first batch will take the oath this Friday. All the District Councillors will be issued an invitation letter no matter whether they have a national security lawsuit to deal with. If they decline to come, they will lose their seats. The authorities hope to be able to announce the list of District Councillors who have retained their seats on the same day. The government has set out detailed requirements on the clothing and behaviour of those who attended the oath-taking ceremony to ensure that the ceremony will be solemn. However, the government is still unclear about the return of salary payments. It has only stated that it will be handled in accordance with the remuneration package, meaning that payments to disqualified District Councillors will be suspended immediately. If there are previous expenses that do not meet the remuneration guidelines, they will not be reimbursed. In addition, the authorities have not announced the oath dates for the other three batches of District Councillors.

It is difficult for current District Councils to operate effectively. This is an objective reality, but it does not mean that District Councils have no value. According to the District Councils Ordinance, the functions of District Councils include advising the government on matters affecting the well-being of the people, public facilities and service, and the allocation of public funds to provide cultural and recreational activities for the public, the promotion of community participation, improvements on building management, etc. The system is well developed, and was effective until this term. Amid the "half-paralysis" of District Councils, Area Committees can help with the handling of district work in the short term. However, in terms of comprehensiveness, representativeness and transparency, they are still inferior to the District Councils. How to adjust the roles and functions of District Councils in the future can be considered together with the entire district advisory structure, but it would be regrettable to abolish District Councils in the long run simply due to the special circumstances of the past two or three years. District Councils should do more concrete work at the community level and serve residents.

明報社評2021.09.08：議員宣誓區會再上路 聚焦地區事務回正軌

區議員宣誓安排談論多時終有定案，現任議員將分4批宣誓，本周五將舉行首場宣誓儀式。

今年5月，立法會通過修例，將區議員明確納入「公職人員」之列，必須依法宣誓擁護基本法及效忠香港特區，倘若區議員的作為違反宣誓規定，將被「DQ」。當局將4類行為納入「負面清單」，包括曾經支持外國對港制裁、參與去年反對派初選或借出議員辦事處作票站、簽署抗爭派「墨落無悔」立場書揚言癱瘓當局施政，以及在公眾場合展示港獨標語，區議員但凡涉及這些行為，必被DQ。港府多次表示會盡快落實宣誓安排，惟過去數月一直只聞樓梯響，遲遲未有時間表，DQ具體處理安排亦不清晰，惹來不少揣測。以薪津追討為例，坊間流傳各種疑似官員吹風版本，一時說政府將向被DQ者追討上任以來所有薪津，一時則說以新例生效日劃界，不會追溯之前薪津。及至本周，區議員宣誓安排才明朗化。

政府表示，211名現任區議員將分4批宣誓，首批將於本周五進行宣誓儀式，不論有否背負國安法案件，皆獲發邀請函，不出席將喪失資格，當局希望可在宣誓後即日公布合資格議員名單。政府就出席宣誓人士的衣著行為等，列出詳細要求，確保儀式莊重嚴肅，惟對於追討薪津的說法仍甚含糊，當局僅表示按酬津指引處理，喪失議員資格即日起停發薪津，如之前有不符合酬津指引的開支，亦不獲償還。另外，當局亦未公布其他3批區議員宣誓日期。

現屆區議會難再有效運作，這是客觀現實，不代表區議會再無存在價值。根據《區議會條例》，區議會職能包括地區福利、公共設施及服務事宜，向政府提供意見，以及將公帑撥款為市民提供文娛康樂活動、促進社區參與、改善樓宇管理等事宜，制度發展成熟，在今屆區議會之前，一直行之有效。分區委員會在區議會半癱下，短期可以協助處理地區工作，然而論全面、代表性及透明度，始終不及區議會。未來區議會角色、職能等如何調整，可與整個地區諮詢架構一併考慮，惟僅因這兩三年情况特殊而長遠廢除，未免可惜。區議會應多做地區實事，服務居民。

■Glossary

生字

reality : the true situation and the problems that actually exist in life, in contrast to how you would like life to be

value : the quality of being useful or important

inferior : not good or not as good as sb/sth else