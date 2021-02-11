Common Nonsense：A New Term...Young Fellows !

My school days, from those of kindergarten to postgraduate, have gone far and away, though traces of fragmentary reminiscence of them, sweet or bitter or ambivalent, are still somewhere to be located in my fleeting memory, liable to be framed or buried further and harder. I mean those days of my being a student. However, the recollection of my school days of being a teacher for the last five years is something I am steadfastly trying to cling to, come rain or shine.

Riding on my good fortune (perhaps it would be too loud if I dare say anything akin to academic merits!), I started as an Adjunct Associate Professor in one of the prominent universities in our city in September 2017, teaching undergraduates the law of intellectual property. It was a small and cosy class made up of dozens of beautiful and aspiring young souls who then almost knew nothing about that older (much older in fact) person who would decide their grades and, hopefully, show them the intellectual path, with a few turns, leading to the blossoming garden of learning. I indeed carried that kind of self-inflicted mission and vision when I walked up the winding steps directly leading to the door of my classroom. It was 6:00pm, a Friday evening, some thirty minutes before the official commencement of the class. The classroom was empty except that I heard the silence being echoed within the four walls. About fifteen minutes had elapsed before that silence was pierced by the indistinct and innocent giggles accompanying my students' arrival. A pair of my fair early lady birds.

I greeted the pair who were slightly but manifestly bewildered by my premature presence. I was in turn bewildered by their unintended bewilderment.

'Are you sure you're here for the IP class?' I inquired, though not genuinely.

The pair nodded while holding tight their cups of bubble tea respectively. Drinks were allowed, I have to say.

'So what're your names? Mind telling me?' I continued. They told me their names softly but I won't tell you as I can't. Names shun me, always.

In fact I had prepared a grand opening speech for my maiden class, well prepared. I therefore couldn't resist the temptation to do a dressed rehearsal in front of the pair before the curtain was up. So I rubbed my hands and began, 'I know you're here for IP law. But what exactly do you want? Knowledge? Good grade? Intellectual development? Friends and fun?'

'I won't take ''all of the above'' as the answer, by the way.' I wickedly added. Silence ensued. Not a good sign.

My prepared speech was about the status, possibility and limitation of our knowledge of the external world, championing what I'd learned from Bertrand Russell's Human Knowledge. That shall stand in bold contrast with our legal knowledge and legal rules which are not necessarily parts of our external world. Scratching your pretty head now? Yes, you're supposed to do so. But just relax! I would immediately venture into Matrix the movie to render it as the bridging articulation, asking my students what difference it would make if they're dreaming in their individual cubicles as Keanu Reeves did whereas the legal system is merely part of their dream. The perfectly intellectual answer, according to my plan, shall be that it makes a huge difference if you're Mr Reeves in every universe but our legal system being a hierarchy of rules (borrowed from HLA Hart whom all senior undergraduates are supposed to have read a bit) shall function neatly the same even in different universes where different physical laws are in force.

The force is always with the legal system so long as we are able to identify, interpret and reason consistently with the assembly and hierarchy of legal rules sustaining any normative system regulating human conducts. That's why we would never challenge whether any legal rule is as real as an apple. Instead we couldn't stop wondering if the legal rule is valid, reasonable and, most pertinently, just. Law is the system of human made rules which are not derived from any reality of the world external to our inner thought. It is our inner thought which crafts the law manifesting externally how and why we prefer to conduct ourselves as such and, alas, incidentally who we are. To be or not to be just, that's the question.

Perfectly perfect my speech sounds, doesn't it? But my intended rehearsal lasted no more than briefly as my other students were arriving one by one, pair by pair, only distracting me from my learned monologue as if the Ghost (aka the late King Hamlet) was interrupted by the arrival of Hamlet, the real Prince of Denmark.

I thus stopped almost at where I was about to start, announcing solemnly, ''Welcome you fellows, shall we have a drink?''

◆ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.