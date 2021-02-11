Editorial：HK should play an active part in Qianhai zone

The State Council has issued the Plan for the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (Hengqin Plan), as well as the Plan for Comprehensive Deepening Reform and Opening Up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone (Qianhai Plan) lately.

Macao has so far over-relied on the tourist and gambling industry as its only industry, which is too small in size and scale. The substance of the Hengqin Plan is about speeding up the integrated development of Macao and Hengqin by utilising the two systems on the foundation of one country, so as to enlarge the room for living and job seeking for Macao residents and to promote the diversification of the city's economy and industries. With a total area of 106 square kilometres, the Hengqin Cooperation Zone is triple the size of Macao. According to the Hengqin Plan, the zone's development will focus on high technology and high-end manufacturing such as integrated circuits, chip design, artificial intelligence and biomedicine. If the goal is successfully fulfilled, it will certainly develop Macao into a completely different city.

From the perspective of administration and systems, the plan is even a project of unprecedented innovation. The new system of joint discussion and joint administration for the Hengqin Cooperation Zone is an important step towards breaking the barrier between the systems of the two sides, and it has a far-reaching meaning for the mainland, Macao and the realisation of ''One country, Two systems''. According to the plan, the administration of Hengqin island, which was originally under the jurisdiction of Zhuhai, will be handed to the provincial government of Guangdong directly. Guangdong and Macao will join hands to set up an executive organ that governs the development of the cooperation zone. The administration council will have two chairmen, which will be jointly served by the Governor of Guangdong Province and the Chief Executive of Macao.

Just like the Hengqin Plan, the Qianhai Plan also emphasises systemic innovation as its core. Under the framework of ''One country, Two systems'', it will promote the linking up of rules with Hong Kong and Macao and the integration of mechanisms. With an area of up to 120 square kilometres, the Qianhai Cooperation Zone is even larger than the Hengqin Cooperation Zone. It is about one-ninth of the total area of Hong Kong and has expanded sevenfold compared to its area understood previously. The Shekou area and the Baoan central district are also included now. One of the targets of building the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone is to support Hong Kong's economic and social development and lift Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao cooperation to a higher level. The plan emphasises the connection of the zone to Hong Kong and Macao and more exploration of cooperation with the two cities. The establishment of the Qianhai Cooperation Zone is closely related to Hong Kong's long-term development. Hong Kong is not an outsider. It must take an active part and try to gain the initiative.

明報社評 2021.09.07：融入國家發展新台階 前海合作香港要主動

國務院提出在珠海橫琴及深圳前海建設兩個「合作區」，前者涉澳，後者涉港。兩個合作區的建設，既是支援港澳發展，更是加快大灣區融合、促進港澳融入國家發展大局的重要政策舉措。根據國務院的方案，橫琴合作區將奉行嶄新的管理體制，由粵澳「共商共建共管共享」，澳門方面有很重要角色，至於前海深港現代服務業合作區，則跟深圳建設中國特色社會主義先行示範區相關，推進與港澳規則及機制對接，是其重點。放眼長遠，前海合作區之於香港，重要性將愈來愈高，香港宜主動了解，把握機遇積極參與。

國務院最新印發《橫琴粵澳深度合作區建設總體方案》（下稱「橫琴方案」），以及《全面深化前海深港現代服務業合作區改革開放方案》（下稱「前海方案」）。

澳門產業單一過度依賴旅遊業博彩業，體量規模太小。「橫琴方案」要旨是要求澳門與橫琴以一國為本，善用兩制，加快兩地一體化發展，擴大澳門居民生活就業空間，促進澳門經濟產業多元化。橫琴合作區總面積106平方公里，是澳門的3倍，根據「橫琴方案」，集成電路、晶片設計、人工智能、生物醫藥等高新科技及高端製造業，將是其發展重點，倘若成功落實，絕對可以帶動澳門發展脫胎換骨。

從管治體制角度，它更是一次史無前例的創新。橫琴合作區的共商共管新體制，是突破制度樊籬的重要一步，對內地、澳門以至一國兩制實踐，意義深遠。根據「橫琴方案」，原屬珠海管轄的橫琴，將直接交由廣東省當局管理，粵澳兩地將攜手，組建合作區的開發管理與執行機構，管理委員會實行雙主任制，由廣東省長及澳門特首共同擔任。

「前海方案」與「橫琴方案」一樣，同樣強調以制度創新為核心，在一國兩制框架下先行先試，推進與港澳規則銜接、機制對接。前海合作區面積達到120平方公里，比橫琴合作區更大，相當於香港總面積九分之一 ，亦比以往所理解的前海範圍，擴大了7倍，蛇口、寶安中心區等皆納入其中。建設前海深港現代服務業合作區，目標之一是支持香港經濟社會發展、提升粵港澳合作水平，強調要聯通港澳，多與港澳合作探索。前海合作區建設，與香港長遠發展息息相關，香港不是局外人，必須積極參與，主動爭取。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

mechanism：a method or a system for achieving something

unprecedented：that has never happened, been done or been known before

emphasise：to give special importance to something

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm