Half the World Away：What does it mean to be ''good'' at English

As a lifelong learner of English, I think it is important to have a clearer idea about what ''good English'' truly means. Perhaps some will say that ''good English'' means a native level of English. However, ''native English speakers'' are not one and the same. In the UK, there are people who failed the English subject at GCSE, but no one can deny that they are native English speakers. Native speakers do not necessarily have a broader range of vocabulary than the best students in Hong Kong. And there is no doubt that they make grammatical mistakes from time to time.

Some might say that their ideal level of English is that of a well-educated person in Britain, like those with a university degree. Granted, a British university graduate is supposed to have attained a certain size of vocabulary, a certain degree of grammatical knowledge, and a certain level of fluency and accuracy in speech. The problem, however, is that while many measures of one's English level are linear, the actual contour of one's knowledge is always irregular in shape. Take vocabulary. Suppose that an average British graduate knows 20,000 words. It is possible for an English learner from Hong Kong to achieve this vocabulary size, but the exact ''boundaries'' of their lexical resources are likely to differ, meaning that there are words that the British graduate knows while the Hong Kong learner does not, and vice versa.

What I am trying to illustrate is that ''good English'' is too vague a goal to work towards. In the case of the above-mentioned Hong Kong learner that knows 20,000 words, he might still struggle to get understood (by using an expression the native speaker is not familiar with) or understand a native speaker (by encountering a previously unheard-of expression), even though his vocabulary size can be regarded as ''good''. In my opinion, it is more important to try to identify clearly what you want to achieve specifically with a certain level of English -like going about our daily routine in Britain, fitting in with the locals, being able to read the Times, or finding a white-collar job in Britain. That way, we can come up with more specific learning strategies and focus on the areas we need to work on - rather than get distracted by whether our English is ''good'' or not.

◆Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hong Konger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached at terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com