【明報專訊】''I don't understand,'' Angela said. ''Since this refers to telling intimate secrets (私人秘密) or revealing (泄露) information meant to be kept private, I wonder why the word 'school' is included?'' ''I don't know either, but if you don't want any of our secrets revealed, don't say anything confidential (機密的) to Kitty. She's been telling tales out of school about everyone in the class,'' Teddy cautioned (告誡).