Editorial：A ban on alternative cigarettes

Alternative smoking products such as e-cigarettes and heated cigarettes have become more and more common in recent years. Their product image, packaging and taste are to a large extent targeted at the market of young people. In Hong Kong, mainland China and foreign countries, there is clearly an upward trend towards young people using these two kinds of alternative cigarettes. Local surveys have even found that there have been primary five students who smoked e-cigarettes before switching to traditional cigarettes. Three years ago, the Hong Kong government proposed amending the law to ban these two types of alternative cigarettes, but the industry strongly opposed the plan. In the legislative chamber, there were legislators from different political camps who were actually helping the industry. Some people held aloft the banner of ''freedom and human rights'' and criticised the proposed ban for depriving people of their freedom to choose. Others claimed that a ban on these two types of alternative cigarettes, but not on traditional cigarettes, constituted ''double standards'' and advocated the ''regulation'' of alternative cigarettes instead, the actual effect of which would be the legalisation of their sale.

The tobacco industry wields tremendous political lobbying power, which is widely known in the West. In Hong Kong, every time the government proposed a tobacco tax increase in the past, there were always lawmakers who spoke out against it. Gabriel Leung Cheuk Wai, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong, once publicly expressed his concern about the relationship between the tobacco industry and local political party members, provoking much discussion in society. In any case, an initiative to ban the two kinds of alternative cigarettes remained stuck in limbo in the Legislative Council, as the government did not have enough votes to pass the amendment. Facing a tug of war between forces supporting and opposing the initiative, it constantly changed its stance, sometimes inclining towards a total ban and sometimes towards regulation. When the authorities were undecided, the tobacco industry and the representatives of its interests were happily employing delaying tactics. As a result, the draft amendment bill remained on the shelf for a long time, and people continued to sell the two kinds of alternative cigarettes as usual. The current term of the Legislative Council will end on October 30. If the draft amendment bill continues to be delayed, it will come to an end. This week, the situation has suddenly turned for the better. Some members have turned and expressed support for a total ban. The chairman of the Bill Committee said that the government has set a date for a meeting. The bill is expected to be submitted to the Legislative Council early next month for the resumption of its second reading, and a total ban on the two kinds of alternative cigarettes will be passed before the end of the term.

The tobacco industry and its representatives continue to peddle excuses to defend alternative cigarettes. Common theories include heated cigarettes having ''lower health risks than traditional cigarettes'' and a ban on heated cigarettes only being ''unreasonable'', which they say will only encourage black market transactions. While these excuses sound convincing, they are merely sophistry aimed at obfuscating matters.

The scourge of cigarettes has to do with the public interest. While tobacco companies make a lot of money, the cost is shouldered by society. The government must actively intervene to end the situation. As some lawmakers are no longer opposed to a ban on the two kinds of alternative cigarettes, the government should stand firm and no longer compromise with vested interests. The draft amendment bill must be effective and targeted. It must not contain any loose ends that allow tobacco companies and vested interests to take advantage of loopholes.

明報社評 2021.09.03：禁售另類吸煙產品 立法從嚴莫留尾巴

另類吸煙產品全禁與否，立法會拉鋸多年，終有突破進展，多個政黨支持一刀切全禁電子煙及加熱煙（下稱「兩煙」），修例草案有機會在今屆會期通過。

電子煙、加熱煙等另類吸煙產品，近年愈益普遍，由產品形象、包裝到口味，很大程度都是針對年輕人市場。無論香港、內地還是外國，青少年吸「兩煙」的情况，皆有明顯上升趨勢，本地調查更發現，有小五學生吸電子煙，之後轉吸傳統煙。3年前，港府提出修例全禁「兩煙」，惟業界大力反對，議事堂上，不同陣營都有議員變相為業界幫腔。有人高舉「自由人權」旗幟，反對禁售「剝削選擇」；亦有人揚言只禁「兩煙」未禁傳統煙是「雙重標準」，主張「規管」另類吸煙產品而不是全禁，實際效果就是讓「兩煙」銷售合法化。

煙草業政治游說力量強大，在西方廣為人知。在香港，以往政府每次提出加煙草稅，總有議員大聲疾呼反對。港大醫學院院長梁卓偉曾公開表示，關注煙草業與本地政黨議員的關係，一度引起不少議論。無論如何，全禁「兩煙」倡議在立法會陷入僵局，政府不夠票通過修例，面對支持與反對力量不斷拉鋸下，立場左搖右擺，一時傾向「全禁」，一時傾向「規管」。當局拿不定主意，業界及其利益代言人也樂於繼續施展「拖字訣」，導致修例草案長期束之高閣，「兩煙」照賣如常。本屆立法會任期將於10月30日完結，倘若再拖下去，「兩煙」修例草案將胎死腹中，直至本周，事態突現轉機，部分議員「轉軚」支持全禁，法案委員會主席表示，政府已定開會日期，修例草案有望下月初交立法會恢復二讀，會期完結前通過全禁「兩煙」。

煙草業界以及他們的代言人，不斷堆砌理由，為另類吸煙產品護航開路，常見的說法，包括加熱煙「健康風險較傳統煙低」、只禁加熱煙做法「不合理」，只會助長黑市買賣，云云，說起來似乎頭頭是道，實際不過是砌辭詭辯，混淆視聽。

煙禍事關公眾利益，煙商賺大錢，代價卻由社會承擔，政府必須積極介入遏阻。全禁「兩煙」部分議員不再攔路，政府應堅定立場，不再向既得利益妥協，修例草案內容必須有效到位，切勿再留下尾巴，讓煙商和既得利益有空子可鑽。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

legislate / ˈledʒɪsleɪt /

to make a law affecting sth

blanket / ˈblæŋkɪt /

including or affecting all possible cases, situations or people

initiative / ɪˈnɪʃətɪv /

a new plan for dealing with a particular problem or for achieving a particular purpose

