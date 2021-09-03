名人教英文：Aha moment 突有所悟的一刻

朱爾斯：很久沒有吃到這麼美味的中國餐了。

Vilma: Yes, it really was, especially the Beggar's Chicken.

維爾瑪：不錯，的確美味，特別是那道叫化雞。

Jules: It's a shame all the chopsticks they use in that restaurant have to go into the rubbish.

朱爾斯：可惜的是餐廳的筷子用後都成為垃圾。

Vilma: Well, not any more. There's a guy in the town who's started a business recycling them into all sorts of things, like mobile stands and even tables.

維爾瑪：現在不會了。城裏有人開辦了回收筷子再造的業務，製成各種東西，例如手提電話架甚至桌子。

Jules: Wow, that's fantastic. Wherever did he get that idea from?

朱爾斯：哦，真了不起。他這個主意是從哪裏來的？

Vilma: Well he said his 'Aha!' moment was when he saw his little boy playing with chopsticks at home and trying to make things with them, like animals and things like that.

維爾瑪：他說，看見小兒子在家中玩耍，試用筷子砌出不同的東西，包括動物等等，突然靈機一觸。

Jules: So that made him think of using chopsticks to make useful things out of them that he could sell.

朱爾斯：於是他想到用筷子製造些有用的東西，可以賣錢。

Vilma: That's right. He's got arrangements to collect used chopsticks from every Chinese restaurant for miles around, including this one, and the business is doing really well.

維爾瑪：不錯。他跟周圍幾英里內所有中國餐館約定，包括我們剛才去的那一家，收集用過的筷子，業務很不錯。

■Aha 是感嘆詞，音譯是「啊哈」，用來表示突然發現或明白某事物，例如：Aha! I have found it/I understand（啊哈，我找到了／我明白了！）所謂 aha moment，也可寫作 Aha moment 或 "Aha!" moment，指突有領悟的一刻，或早前記不起某事而突然記起的一刻，例如：（1）The aha moment sent Archimedes jumping out of his bathtub and shouting "Eureka!"（阿基米德突然有所領悟，忍不住跳出浴盆，大叫：「我找到了！」）（2）My "Aha!" moment came when I saw how he taught his students（我見到他教學生的方法，突有領悟）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。