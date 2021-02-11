Editorial : End of US's military campaign in Afghanistan

Having returned to power, the Taliban have promised to establish an inclusive government and protect women's rights in accordance with Islamic law, adding that they would not threaten the security of other countries. All parties are paying close attention to whether the Taliban will abandon the extremist line of the past and pursue relatively moderate governance. The composition of the new government will be announced tomorrow at the earliest. The degree of its inclusiveness will be an important indicator.

The military campaign in Afghanistan has been the US's longest foreign war in its history. Joe Biden delivered a speech to the nation yesterday, reiterating that Afghanistan's change of government was attributable to the original government rather than the withdrawal of US troops. He even described the US's evacuation of 120,000 people within a short period of time as "extraordinary success". Washington could have claimed that the main purpose of sending troops to Afghanistan back then was to counter terrorism rather than overthrow the Taliban, and now that Al-Qaeda had been destroyed, it was time to bring back troops. However, ISIS-K, a branch of ISIS (an enemy of the Taliban) launched a terrorist attack in Kabul last week. The bomb killed and injured hundreds of people, including many American military personnel. The attack shows that a new threat posed by terrorism is emerging in Afghanistan. ISIS-K is also known as "Islamic State Khorasan Province". Historically speaking, Khorasan Province covers a large area of land in many Central Asian countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The Kabul attack last week may herald a new campaign against terrorism. The greatest irony is that if the West wants to suppress ISIS-K, it must cooperate with the Taliban in the future.

By sending troops to Afghanistan, the US drained its national resources for 20 years, repeating the same mistakes made by the Soviet Union. Recently, many Western scholars and commentators have tried to explain the historical significance and impact of this war, such as whether it will accelerate the decline of the US's global hegemony. Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has even compared the change of government in Afghanistan to the Suez Canal Incident in 1956. The Suez Canal Incident marked the end of the British Empire's global hegemony, rendering it unable to use its military and diplomatic power to call the shots on the international stage. It also precipitated Britain's withdrawal from its colonies. To a certain extent, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan reflects the limitations of the US's "hard power", but it remains to be seen whether it will become the US's "Suez Canal moment". Historians Niall Ferguson and Francis Fukuyama recently wrote separate articles discussing Afghanistan's change and the US global hegemony. They coincidentally talked about the ups and downs of major powers being more dependent on internal factors than external wars.

In Biden's speech, he mentioned that the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan marked the end of the era in which the US sought to reshape other countries with military action. However, it remains to be seen whether the hard lessons will soon be forgotten. The situation in Afghanistan is not stable. The first task for the international community is to work together to stabilise the situation and prevent ISIS-K from gaining strength and turning Afghanistan into another Syria.

明報社評2021.09.02：廿載戰爭虛耗國力 強權浮沉禍福自招

8月30日午夜前1分鐘，載着最後一批駐阿富汗美軍的軍機，從首都喀布爾機場起飛，標誌美國在阿富汗長達20年的戰爭正式結束，塔利班隨即接管機場，宣布國家完全獨立，支持者則在街頭高呼「打敗超級大國」。

塔利班回朝，承諾建立具包容性的政府、按伊斯蘭法律保障婦女權利，也不會威脅其他國家安全。塔利班會否揚棄昔日極端路線、奉行「相對溫和」管治，各方都在聽其言觀其行，最快明天公布的新政府組成，包容度是高是低，將是重要參考指標。

出兵阿富汗是美國史上最長的一次對外戰爭，拜登昨天發表全國演說，重申阿富汗變天，問題出在原政府，不在美軍撤走，拜登甚至形容，美國在短時間撤走12萬人已是「空前成功」，云云。原本華府尚可聲稱，當年出兵最大目的是反恐，並非推翻塔利班，蓋達已破是時候收兵，可是與塔利班為敵伊斯蘭國分支ISIS-K，上周在喀布爾策動炸彈恐襲，導致數百人死傷，包括多名美方人員，卻顯示新的恐怖主義威脅，正在阿富汗出現。ISIS-K亦稱「伊斯蘭國呼羅珊省」，追溯歷史，呼羅珊省涵蓋現今伊朗、阿富汗、土庫曼、烏茲別克等中亞多國大片土地，上周的喀布爾襲擊，有可能是新一場反恐戰的序幕，最諷刺是如果西方想壓制ISIS-K，未來必須跟塔利班合作。

美國出兵阿富汗，虛耗國力廿載，重蹈當年蘇聯失敗覆轍。最近西方不少學者和評論，都在嘗試理喻這場戰爭的歷史意義和影響，諸如會否加速美國全球霸權沒落，英國國會外交事務委員會主席Tom Tugendhat甚至將阿富汗變天，與1956年蘇伊士運河事變相提並論。蘇伊士運河事變，標誌大英帝國全球霸權步向終結，無法再挾軍事外交強權，在國際舞台指點江山，揭開了英國從殖民地撤出的序幕。美軍撤出阿富汗，某程度反映美國「硬實力」亦有其局限，至於會否成為美國版的「蘇伊士運河時刻」，現階段言之尚早。歷史學家費格森（Niall Ferguson）和福山最近分別撰文，談論阿富汗變天與美國全球霸權，不約而同談到一點，就是強權大國的浮沉，更大程度取決於內部因素而非外部戰爭。

拜登演說提到，撤出阿富汗的決定，標誌美國以軍事行動重塑其他國家的時代告終，然而一時的苦頭教訓會否轉眼忘記，還得走着瞧。阿富汗局勢並不穩定，國際社會首要任務，應該是攜手穩定局面，避免ISIS-K坐大，成為另一個敘利亞。

■Glossary 生字

herald : to be a sign that sth is going to happen

drain : to make sb/sth weaker, poorer, etc. by using up their/its strength, money, etc

hegemony : control by one country, organization, etc. over other countries, etc. within a particular group