Editorial : The introduction of non-locally trained doctors into Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, there are only two doctors per 1,000 citizens on average. In comparison, Singapore and the US have 2.5 doctors, and Australia and Germany have about 4. The shortage of doctors directly affects the quality of medical services. In Hong Kong, the appointment time allocated by a doctor to a patient in public hospitals is ridiculously little. No matter whether it is the emergency service or an appointment with a specialist, all a patient can do is wait. Data shows that the waiting time for the first consultation with a specialist in public hospitals is generally 42 weeks, but it can also be as long as 84 weeks. In some outrageous cases, the patient even has to wait for more than two years. Some patients have seen their condition deteriorate due to delays in treatment. The irony is that just a few years ago some representatives of the medical profession still vowed that there was no shortage of doctors in Hong Kong, ignoring the fact that Hong Kong has a lower doctor-to-population ratio than most developed regions in the world.

The severe shortage of doctors in Hong Kong is a long-standing problem. It has nothing to do with the recent wave of emigration. According to previous estimates by the authorities, there will be a shortage of 1,600 doctors in Hong Kong in 2030. By 2040, the number will have risen to 1,900. The two local medical schools have increased their places in recent years. However, while the grass grows, the horse starves. All parts of the world are actively attracting doctors. In the long run, Hong Kong's ageing population will mean a high demand for medical services. Locally trained doctors alone cannot meet the needs of society. It is necessary to try to attract qualified doctors from overseas to serve the public, something that has been done in places like Singapore. However, because of opposition from the vested interests in the medical profession, the government has had only been able to make some piecemeal progress for many years. It has baulked at action and failed to put forward even a slightly more ambitious plan.

Before the handover, Hong Kong welcomed doctors from the Commonwealth countries to practise in Hong Kong. There were not any major problems. It does not seem that the new arrangement proposed by the government is tailor-made for mainland doctors. That overseas specialists who want to practise in Hong Kong must meet the requirements of the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine is also a reasonable arrangement. The medical profession often criticises the poor working conditions of public hospitals, saying that doctors are exhausted and under high pressure. This, it says, has caused an exodus of doctors. Of course, the Hospital Authority (HA) has the responsibility to improve the situation. But then again, public hospital doctors are exhausted because of the chronic shortage of manpower. By bringing in more non-locally trained doctors, it will be possible to break this vicious circle. Recruiting overseas doctors and improving the management of public hospitals can definitely go hand in hand.

From the list of approved medical schools to the approval of specific applications, the greater the transparency of the authorities, the more confidence the public can have in the new arrangement.

明報社評2021.09.01：進取招攬海外醫生 做好質素把關工夫

政府就引入更多非本地培訓醫生，提出新建議，包括放寬合資格海外專科醫生來港執業安排，無論港人子弟還是非香港永久居民，專科資格若獲醫專認可，也可來港；另外，非本地培訓的港人子弟醫科畢業生，也可回港參加執業試並在港實習。

本港平均每千名市民只有兩名醫生，相比之下，新加坡和美國等都有2.5名醫生，澳洲和德國等更有約4名醫生。醫生人手不足，直接影響醫療服務質素，在香港，公院病人每天能夠見到醫生的時間短得可憐，無論輪候急症或專科，病人只能乾着急。資料顯示，公院專科首次診症輪候時間一般要42周，較長可達84周，一些離譜個案甚至要等超過兩年，部分病人因為延遲醫治，結果病情惡化，諷刺是數年前一些醫生業界代表仍揚言，香港「不存在」醫生短缺，無視香港醫生與人口比例，較全球大多數發達地區都要低這一客觀事實。

本港醫生嚴重短缺，並非朝夕問題，跟最近的移民潮無關。根據當局之前的估算，2030年全港預料將欠缺1600名醫生，到了2040年，數字更將擴大至1900名，近年本地兩間醫學院雖已增加學額，然而遠水救不了近火；放眼世界，各地都在積極吸引醫生人才，長遠而言，香港人口老化，醫療服務需求殷切，單靠本地培訓醫生無法滿足社會需要，就應該像新加坡等地般，設法吸引合資格海外醫生服務市民，可是卻因業界既得利益者反對，多年來僅得寸進，政府投鼠忌器，連大膽一些的改革方案都不敢提出。

回歸前，香港一樣歡迎英聯邦國家醫生來港執業，沒有太大問題，新安排亦不見得是為內地醫生來港度身訂做；海外專科醫生申請來港執業，必須符合醫專要求，亦是合理安排。醫生業界常批評，公院工作環境惡劣，醫生疲於奔命，壓力太大導致人手流失，醫管局當然有責任改善，不過話說回來，公院醫生疲於奔命，正是因為人手長期不足，引入更多非本地培訓醫生，有機會打破這一惡性循環，延攬海外醫生給公院「輸血」，跟改善公院管理「止血」，絕對可以並行不悖。

由認可醫學院清單到具體申請審批，當局透明度愈高，愈能增加外界信心。

■Glossary 生字

put forward : to suggest something for discussion

piecemeal : done or happening gradually at different times and often in different ways, rather than carefully planned at the beginning

chronic : lasting for a long time; difficult to cure or get rid of