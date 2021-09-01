Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. The product of wishful thinking; impossible ideas.
5. Someone who punishes people who have harmed others in the past.
6. A currant bun, best eaten toasted at the afternoon meal. (3,4)
7. The boss of a newspaper or magazine.
Clues Down
2. The island of Ireland is known as this: the _____ Isle.
3. A person who moves to another country for work or to settle.
4. A: We do not have to pay for this, B.
B: Do you mean it is _____?
5. The pitch of a singer or a musical instrument — high, but not the highest.