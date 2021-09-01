Word Puzzle

1. The product of wishful thinking; impossible ideas.

5. Someone who punishes people who have harmed others in the past.

6. A currant bun, best eaten toasted at the afternoon meal. (3,4)

7. The boss of a newspaper or magazine.

Clues Down

2. The island of Ireland is known as this: the _____ Isle.

3. A person who moves to another country for work or to settle.

4. A: We do not have to pay for this, B.

B: Do you mean it is _____?

5. The pitch of a singer or a musical instrument — high, but not the highest.

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷