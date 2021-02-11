Pop around Town：On the option of 'clearing to zero'

The wish for herd immunity has generated the policy of ''clearing to zero'' (清零). In mainland China, with the new COVID outbreaks in recent days found in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Nanjing, and other cities, some public opinion has emerged to say that because it is perhaps too difficult to clear the virus, people should learn to coexist with the virus. Yet it immediately attracted criticism, saying that this kind of thinking is too ''surrenderist''. The popular saying on the mainland refers to this attitude as ''lying flat'', meaning you refuse to co-operate to work with the system to bring about good (e.g. the healthcare system); it is a kind of anti-social behaviour. At the societal level in a big country like China, there may be good reasons to set the goal of ''clearing to zero''. Because of uneven geographical development and high population mobility, once an epidemic occurs, a little carelessness may spread to the whole country. Moreover, medical facilities in some places are backward, and in the face of sudden outbreaks, the medical system may collapse.

The Hong Kong government, too, sets the same goal of ''clearing to zero'' in its epidemic control policy. But Hong Kong has a relatively flat governance structure to allow rapid information to flow across government departments. The public health system is resilient, while citizens have good hygiene habits and a high protection awareness. The rapid action of locking down a whole residential block because of one infection case often yields zero identification of infection. It's time to think about the distinct reality of human-virus coexistence, which does not carry the so-called ''lying flat'' attitude. After all, isn't vaccination the very scientific fact of our body coexisting with the virus, live or dead, in a way that the latter's parasitical relationship with the body does not cause fatal harm?

■ Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.