Onward and Upward：Bag a better grade with careful planning

To help my students appear poised in print, I have to show them (among other things) the importance of mapping out a definite course of action before even writing the first word — or else they risk producing wishy-washy (軟弱無力的)essays like the piece below:

̷̷ ''Should food be priced so high?''

As an avid restaurant goer, I'm often surprised by the costliness of restaurant food. The ramen restaurant Ichiran sells tasty eggs for $15 each. Maybe I'm paying for their transport cost from Japan instead.

Access to food should be a basic human right. Keeping food affordable isn't easy, however, now that the world's population has doubled since 1960. When inflation strikes, food, being a necessity, is among the first items to rise in value. Recently I visited a restaurant that served Kakigori, a Japanese dessert made of crushed ice and syrup, for $100! Even though I enjoyed it very much, I did think it was very overpriced.

Under COVID, supermarkets can raise their prices because housewives are willing to pay for the peace of mind that comes from having many bags of rice stored at home. Restaurants, however, eager to get their seats filled, have been using discounts to attract customers. The cost of eating out has therefore become cheaper.

Some of the eels that supermarkets claim are from Japan are actually from China. These fishes were first spawned in China, to save labour costs; when they're almost adult-sized, they're transported to Japan. This way, supermarkets can sell them at a high price. The government should ban this practice because it's cheating. ̷

Weighing restaurant bills against supermarket price tags is like comparing apples with oranges; the student who wrote the above text shouldn't have discussed both as if they were one and the same. Given his fondness for Ichiran's eggs and Kakigori, I'd suggest he take the restaurant food track — we tend to write much better when we are writing about what interests us. Perhaps he could argue why pricey restaurant food made of cheap ingredients is worth it. This would be an interesting angle because it's contrary to common sense, and interesting essays are more likely to get high marks.

I would have written the following:

̷̷Ichiran may be world-famous for its soup ramen, but the first thing they suggest you partake of when your order arrives isn't the mouth-watering broth they've spent 48 hours simmering. Instead, they recommend you to first take a bite of the egg that's floating atop the noodles — at $15 apiece, one mouthful will set you back at $7.50. This half-boiled egg, they say, will clear your palate and allow their signature soup to have a full frontal effect on your senses.

I make my pilgrimage to Ichiran quite often, and that first bite of the egg — buttery in texture and savoury in taste — is always one of the highlights of my meal. $15 may buy me a dozen eggs at the wet market, but none of those will give me the transporting experience at Ichiran. I'd therefore actually rate the noodle chain's eggs as cheap.

This is why some restaurant dishes that are pricey are worth it: they are selling the concept of combining ingredients in an interesting way. In addition to Ichiran's eggs, there are also many must-order menu items made of cheap ingredients that cost a pretty penny. Kakigori is an example: I happily fork out $100 for shaved ice and syrup, for its fluffy consistency keeps me craving for every spoonful.

To be sure, no matter how imaginative a new eatery offering, its novelty will almost always wear off sooner than expected; when that happens, fickle customers may consider it overpriced. Little wonder that 80% of all restaurants don't survive beyond their fifth birthday. ̷

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

作者簡介﹕曾於女拔和牛津大學讀書，現教授英文寫作，閒時喜歡追憶民國。

（電郵：michelle.ng@gmail.com）

（網站：michellengwritings.com）