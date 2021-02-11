Editorial：Promoting COVID-19 jabs for students

Going to school was once taken for granted as a part of a student's daily life. Over the past couple of years, however, secondary and primary students in the city have spent little time at school and most time at home. When the school year started in September 2019, school campuses seemed to be surrounded by an unpeaceful atmosphere amid the anti-amendment storm and social unrest. As violence on the streets escalated later, secondary and primary schools had no choice but to suspend their classes. When 2020 came, the political storm gradually subsided, but the COVID-19 pandemic followed hard on its heels. All schools had to be closed for a long period of time and could only arrange for students to attend online lessons at home. In September 2020, due to the third wave of cases, all secondary and primary school students in the city had to stagger their classes. Shortly afterwards, because of the fourth wave of cases, most students had to return to online classes. It was only in May this year that secondary and primary schools could fully resume face-to-face classes.

An end to the global pandemic is not in sight. The return of secondary and primary school education to normal as much as possible is of the utmost importance not only to students but also to society as a whole. The government, schools and parents should join hands to promote vaccination of students. The Education Bureau announced at the start of August that schools may resume full-day classes 14 days after the vaccination rate has reached 70% for both teachers and students. Although so far no secondary school has formally applied for full-day class permission, teachers and students have indeed become more willing to receive a shot in recent days. Many schools have already achieved a vaccination rate of higher than 70% among teaching staff. The rate in government schools is even as high as 90%. As for the 450,000 youths aged between 12 and 19, more than 55% have also received the first dose. Given such progress, one may estimate that some secondary schools will reach the threshold of a 70% vaccination rate one after another later this month. That will have an effect of setting the benchmark for resuming full-day classes.

Local epidemiologists have pointed out more than once that the probability of an adolescent getting myocarditis after receiving the Comirnaty vaccine is only 12 in a million. Other side effects are also very rare. The government, schools and teachers should grasp the chance at the start of the new school year to explain the case better to parents and students to dispel their worries.

