Editorial : The trend of two-way cooperation between Guangdong and HK universities

This year, the number of Hong Kong students pursuing further studies on the mainland has reached 14,000. However, a closer look at the data reveals that only 3,833 of them have applied for mainland universities using their DSE scores. It is believed that most of the remaining 10,000 students are Hong Kong people living on the mainland. However, regardless of the route that was taken, the numbers of people are on the rise invariably. One of the reasons is the continuous improvement of the standards of universities on the mainland. Furthermore, there are many courses that Hong Kong universities do not offer. Even if some universities do, they do not offer the best of such courses. An even greater factor is the huge job market on the mainland. On the mainland, what is studied closely matches the demands of the mainland market, and there is the possibility of developing connections. All this is beneficial to future career development.

As there are currently 13,000 mainland students studying in public universities in Hong Kong, a trend of two-way interactions has already emerged. But there is still a long way to go before the concept of the integration of the Greater Bay Area is truly realised. University students in Hong Kong have a poor knowledge of the mainland. A 2010 report by the University Grants Committee pointed out that Hong Kong students' level of knowledge of the mainland was surprisingly low. The Committee recommended that Hong Kong students' knowledge of the mainland be raised not only because Hong Kong is part of China, but also for the sake of Hong Kong students' competitiveness in the huge market. Over the past ten years, improvements in this area have been minimal. From the perspective of nurturing students, universities in Hong Kong should not only strengthen curricula in this area, but also increase the opportunities for students to go on exchange on the mainland.

The concept of the Greater Bay Area also has an element of a cooperative relationship to it. When higher education institutes in Hong Kong run campuses in the Greater Bay Area and make greater contributions to industry-university-institute interaction, they bring benefits to the entire Greater Bay Area, which is a good thing. But there is still a lot of room for cooperation. Despite the many calls for the integration of Hong Kong campuses and mainland campuses, the exchange of teachers and students, co-applications for scientific research funding and the mutual recognition of credits, the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments have yet to engage in formal negotiations on these matters. They should work out a set of feasible methods as soon as possible to facilitate further cooperation between universities. While universities and students in Hong Kong have taken a big step, the governments have yet to take a small step in their cooperation.

明報社評2021.08.30：大灣區大力發展大學 粵港雙向交流成趨勢

開學在即，粵港澳大灣區出現一個的新現象，今年香港學生到內地升學人數破紀錄達到1.4萬，原因之一是廣東近年銳意發展高等教育，單是深圳一地，從10年前只有一所大學，而今已經有15所。香港與內地學生交互升學人數猛增，香港的大學到內地辦學成趨勢，足見無論從學生升學意願到大學自身發展的需求，對雙向交流都有所行動，粵港兩地政府應該加大鼓勵措施，才能進一步促進大灣區的產學研互動兼容。

今年香港學生往內地升學的人數達到1.4萬，但細看數據，通過DSE成績報考內地大學的，只有3833人，其餘一萬多學生當中，相信絕大部分是在內地生活的港人。但無論循哪種途徑，人數皆呈上升趨勢，當中原因包括，內地大學的辦學水平不斷提高，而且有很多學科是香港的大學未必有或者未必是更好的，為香港學生提供更多的選擇，更大的因素是內地的就業市場龐大，學生就讀的學科與內地市場需求相近，而且能發展人脈關係，對未來的發展有所裨益。

目前有1.3萬內地學生在香港公立大學就讀，已經呈現出雙向交流的趨勢，但距離大灣區融合的概念還有一段距離。香港的大學生，對內地的了解不甚了了，大學資助委員會2010年的報告指出，香港學生對內地的認識「出奇地低」，建議要提高學生對內地的了解與知識，不但是為了香港是中國的一部分，還要為學生在龐大市場的競爭力着想。10年過去，這方面的改進微乎其微，香港的大學從培養學生的角度，不但應該加強這方面的課程設置，還應該增加學生到內地交換的機會。

大灣區的概念還有合作關係，香港的高等教育到大灣區辦學，在產學研方面貢獻更大的成果，造福整個大灣區，美事一樁，但合作關係的空間還很大，香港校區與內地校區之間如何形成一體、香港的大學與內地大學之間的合作、互換師生、合作申請科研經費、學分互認等等方面，雖然已有很多呼聲，但粵港兩地政府始終沒有就此等問題正式磋商，應該盡早研究出一套可行的做法，以利於大學之間的進一步合作。現在香港的大學以及學生已經走出一大步，但政府之間的合作還沒有邁出一小步。

■Glossary 生字

phenomenon : a fact or an event in nature or society, especially one that is not fully understood

competitiveness : the ability of a company, country, or a product to compete with others

facilitate : to make an action or a process possible or easier