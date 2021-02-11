Editorial：In-depth discussion needed for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

A few months ago, government officials used a 70% vaccination rate as a criterion for the gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions. The assumption was that if most citizens had been vaccinated, a ''wall of immunity'' would be created territory-wide, benefiting a small number of unvaccinated people. But the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate, and the illusion that ''vaccination will lead to herd immunity'' has been shattered. The vaccination rate in Israel has reached 78%, and some high-risk individuals have even received a third dose. Still, the country has been unable to prevent a new wave of outbreaks. The number of newly diagnosed cases in a single day is close to 10,000, which is nearing a historical high.

Of course, this does not mean that vaccines are useless. Scientific evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines can significantly reduce the risk of severe illness and death, but they cannot prevent the spread of the virus. Even if the vaccination rate in Hong Kong reaches 70%, the remaining 30% of the population will still be exposed to the risk of death from the virus. Recently, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a government expert adviser, has said that Hong Kong should take advantage of the current pandemic situation in Hong Kong, i.e., a situation of basically zero cases, to massively vaccinate citizens. Only after universal vaccination has been achieved should we talk about coexistence with the virus and relaxation of pandemic restrictions. Another expert in infectious disease, Ho Pak-leung, has a similar view. He believes that the public can forget the concept of ''herd immunity'' and that the goal of vaccination in Hong Kong should be changed to universal vaccination. When everyone is protected by COVID-19 antibodies, everyone can be saved from severe illness even after contracting the virus. As far as the burden of the public healthcare system is concerned, if people infected with the disease are in mild condition and do not need to be hospitalised, the healthcare system can be saved from being overwhelmed and many lives will be saved.

The prospect of the disappearance of COVID-19 is not in sight. ''Coexistence with the pandemic'' is the ultimate state, which can only be achieved by vaccines and effective drugs. A state of ''zero cases'' is a strategy to ensure safety during the transition period. In theory, society can choose to persist in maintaining the ''zero cases'' situation forever. However, this will be equivalent to maintaining strict pandemic restrictions forever and abandoning normal exchanges with the outside world. Doing so will be too costly and unrealistic. However, due to the limitations of existing vaccines, in order to ''coexist with the pandemic'' in the long run, all people must be vaccinated, and only a very small number of people who have acute anaphylaxis to COVID-19 vaccines can be exempted. In other parts of the world, many people are unwilling to get vaccinated not really for medical reasons, but because of personal choice or worries. No matter how successful a government's publicity and education campaigns are and no matter how attractive the incentives provided by a government are, it will not be possible to get all people who are suitable for injections vaccinated. Achieving universal vaccination will inevitably mean the adoption of some compulsory measures. Recently, many countries in Europe and the United States have been moving in this direction.

As universal vaccination is on the agenda of social discussion, there will be more and more similar controversies. Society needs more in-depth discussions to understand the pros and cons of mandatory vaccination. People's acceptance should be understood in order to study how to promote universal vaccination.

明報社評 2021.08.27：全民接種難靠利誘 強制打針從長計議

新冠疫苗在港開打，昨天剛滿半年。根據最新數字，已打首針者超過400萬人，接種率為59.5%。

數月前，政府官員曾以七成接種率，作為逐步放寬防疫措施的分水嶺，背後假設是大多數市民打針，可以為全港建立起「免疫屏障」，小部分未打針者亦能從中受惠，可是新冠病毒不斷變種，已戳破「打針實現群體免疫」的神話。以色列接種率達到78%，部分高危人士更打了第3針，仍然無法阻止新一波疫情爆發，單日新增確診接近1萬宗，直逼歷史高位。

當然，這不代表疫苗無用。科學證據顯示，新冠疫苗可顯著減低重症及死亡風險，只是無法防止病毒傳播，即使本港疫苗接種率達到七成，餘下三成人仍會暴露在病毒奪命風險之下。最近政府專家顧問袁國勇教授便表示，香港應利用當下疫情基本清零的狀態，大量接種疫苗，先做到全民接種，下一步才能談與病毒共存，放寬防疫措施。另一位傳染病專家何栢良亦有類似看法，認為市民可以忘記「群體免疫」這個概念，本港疫苗接種目標應改為全民接種，人人都有抗體保護，即使感染病毒，也可預防重症。從公營醫療負荷的角度，染疫者病情輕微毋須住院，也可避免醫療系統「爆煲」，救回不少人命。

新冠病毒看不到消失的可能，「與疫共存」是終極狀態，只能靠疫苗和特效藥物實現，「清零」是確保過渡期安全的策略。理論上，社會可選擇永遠堅持清零，然而這亦等於永續嚴厲防疫措施，放棄恢復對外正常往來，這樣做的代價太高，並不現實，可是以現有疫苗局限，長遠「與疫共存」，必須全民接種，人人打針，只有極少數對疫苗有急性敏感反應的人方可豁免。放眼世界，很多人不願接種疫苗，並非真的基於醫學原因，而是出於個人選擇或心理憂慮，政府宣傳教育再成功、利益誘因再吸引，也無法令所有適合打針者都去接種，推動全民接種，現實操作必然意味採取一些強制措施，最近歐美多國都在朝這一方向走。

隨着全民接種提上社會討論日程，類似爭議勢將愈來愈多，社會需要更多深入討論，認清強制打針利與弊、了解民情承受能力，看看可以怎樣推進全民接種。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

mandatory /ˈmændətəri/

required by law

mutate /mjuːˈteɪt/

to develop or make sth develop a new form or structure, because of a genetic change

agenda /əˈdʒendə/

a list of items to be discussed at a meeting

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm