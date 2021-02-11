Editorial : Lack of a timetable for the waste charge scheme

Hong Kong people generate more than 1.5 kilograms of waste per capita per day on average, translating into half a tonne per capita in a year. The three existing landfills are almost filled to capacity. To solve the problem root and branch, waste must be reduced at source. In other parts of the world, waste charges are an important means to promote waste reduction at source. Having engaged in much bickering with lawmakers and stakeholders in the industry, the government has reached a general consensus with them, and the Waste Disposal Bill is expected to be adopted. This should have been something to be happy about. However, a careful examination of the bill makes people doubtful about whether the authorities have the will to implement the waste charge scheme.

According to the bill, two charging models are proposed by the government. The first involves the use of designated garbage bags or labels, and the charge is set at $0.11 per litre. The second is a charge based on the weight of waste. According to the authorities, if a family of three use a designated 10-litre or 15-litre garbage bag, the monthly expense will amount to $33 or $51. Compared with the average monthly payment of US$40 by San Francisco residents, such a level of waste charge proposed by the Hong Kong government cannot be said to be high. The authorities have also promised to provide a monthly subsidy of $10 for every recipient of the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) Scheme to reduce the burden on grassroots citizens.

The detailed arrangements for a garbage levy must be circumspect, and the Hong Kong government has an unshiftable duty to ensure this happens. However, the delay in the implementation of the waste charge scheme has been due to obstruction by vested interests and politicians. In a waste charge scheme, the common good must be prioritised at the expense of individual interests. Some people in the catering industry and industrial and commercial sectors do not want to shoulder additional operating costs for waste reduction, while lawmakers from geographical constituencies are afraid that support for a waste charge scheme will incur the wrath of voters. Before the National Security Law (NSL) was implemented, both the pro-democracy and the pro-establishment camps had members who opposed the charge scheme. The smarter ones, knowing that the government did not have enough votes, would still say some high-sounding words to express approval for the concept of a waste charge, but they seldom threw their weight behind the scheme. Some legislators would cite a myriad of reasons, such as a complicated charge model, the increasing burden on people's lives, insufficient supporting measures, difficulty in law enforcement, and the likely problem of illegal disposal in order to express reservations about or opposition to a waste charge scheme. The government, unable to get the support of the pro-establishment camp, could only shelve the legislative work.

The implementation of the NSL and the revision of the electoral system have caused drastic changes to Hong Kong's political environment. The Hong Kong government should have greater political energy to implement a waste charge scheme in a radical manner. However, the government has only come up with a plan without a clear timetable for implementation. The government has in effect left the burden to decide on the matter to the next administration. This has greatly called into question the abilities and determination of the government officials concerned.

If a waste charge scheme is implemented, it is inevitable that a small number of people will illegally dump garbage to save money or for the sake of convenience. However, since other cities have been successful in implementing similar schemes, Hong Kong's politicians have no reason to assume that Hong Kong people will not comply with the law and will make Hong Kong a city of garbage.

明報社評2021.08.26：垃圾徵費欠確切時間 政府蒙混過關留尾巴

《廢物徵費條例草案》恢復二讀辯論，有望今個立法年度通過，香港減廢名義上踏出重要一步，實際進步多少卻令人懷疑。

香港每人平均一天產生超過1.5公斤廢物，一年下來就是人人半噸，現有3個堆填區面臨飽和，若要釜底抽薪，必須源頭減廢。放眼世界，垃圾徵費是推動源頭減廢的重要手段。政府跟議員及業界持份者討價還價，達成大致共識，廢物徵費草案通過在望，本應值得高興，然而細察方案內容，實在令人懷疑當局是否有落實徵費的意志。

根據條例草案，政府提出兩種收費模式，一是按指定垃圾袋或標籤收費，收費定為每公升0.11元，另一種則是按廢物重量收費。當局表示，假設一家三口每天使用一個10公升或15公升的指定垃圾袋，估計每月需付33元或51元。若與三藩市居民每月平均要交40美元相比，港府提出的垃圾徵費水平並不算高，當局亦承諾會給所有綜援受助人，每人每月增加10元援助，減輕基層市民負擔。

垃圾徵費細節安排必須周全，港府責無旁貸，可是徵費措施遲遲未能落實，一大原因還是既得利益者和政客阻撓。垃圾徵費着眼大我，小我需作犧牲，飲食業、工商界部分人不想為「減廢」增加額外經營成本，地區民選政客則擔心支持徵費得罪選民。國安法時代前，無論泛民還是建制陣營，都有議員反對徵費，聰明一些的，知道政府不夠票，仍會公開說些冠冕堂皇話，附和一下徵費理念，但甚少「瞓身」支持；一些議員則會堆砌一大堆理由，諸如收費模式複雜、加重民生負擔、配套措施不足、執法困難多多、易生非法棄置問題等，對徵費表示保留或反對。政府得不到建制派支持，唯有將立法工作束之高閣。

國安法實施，以及選舉制度修改，令香港政治生態劇變，港府理應有更大政治能量，大刀闊斧落實垃圾徵費，可是政府到頭來只能拿出一個沒有明確實施時間表的方案，變相將實施徵費的決定留給下屆，官員的辦事能力和決心，叫人非常懷疑。

垃圾徵費落實，難免會有小撮人為省錢貪方便，非法棄置垃圾，然而既然其他城市都能做得好，政客沒理由假設，港人一定不守規矩、導致「垃圾圍城」。

■Glossary 生字

at source : at the place or the point that sth comes from or begins

wrath : extreme anger

throw/put your weight behind sth : ​to use all your influence and power to support sth