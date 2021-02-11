Editorial：HK's role in national rejuvenation

In March this year, the National People's Congress passed the ''Outline of the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan for the National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035'' (Outline). In the past two days, Huang, a deputy director of the HKMAO, and other central government officials, have attended several talks during their tour in Hong Kong. In the Outline, the Hong Kong section delineates eight development directives and opportunities. Besides reinforcing the city's ''existing status in four areas'', i.e., international finance, trading, shipping and aviation, there are also four ''emerging areas'' that need construction and development, i.e., the international innovation and technology (I&T) centre, the centre of international legal and dispute resolution in the Asia-Pacific region, the regional intellectual property (IP) trading hub and the Sino-foreign cultural and arts exchange centre. Yesterday (August 24) the Chief Executive stated that the SAR government had submitted a ''strategic document'' on six areas to the central government. Matters concerning the international I&T and cultural exchange centre will be explained in the policy address.

Granted, the ''eight areas of development'' in the Outline do lend ''support'' to Hong Kong. But to a certain extent they are also a task clearly assigned by the central government to the city. The SAR government has an undeniable responsibility to strive to accomplish it. Among the eight areas, finance, trade, logistics and aviation are all Hong Kong's traditional strengths, and their development directions and blueprints are relatively more concrete. Hong Kong also has a good foundation for international legal arbitration and IP trading. As long as we aim higher and do not sit on our laurels, our efforts should be more likely to bear fruit. In contrast, building an I&T and cultural exchange centre requires big and broad strategic visions. We will have to wait and see how the SAR government will perform in these two areas.

Small government and non-interventionist thinking, coupled with a piecemeal, myopic approach, are a crutch for the SAR. All this greatly differs from the system of governance in mainland China, which dares cut the Gordian knot. True, prudence has its benefits. But a stickler for absolute prudence only earns little. Luo Huining, director of Beijing's Liaison Office, made a speech during the talks. He mentioned fierce global competition, ''If one doesn't move forward, one lags behind. If one only moves slowly, one still lags behind.'' He said that senior SAR officials must think out of the box, and that they must not take the tasks assigned to Hong Kong out of the context of the Outline and consider them a ''piece of homework''. Huang mentioned that Hong Kong's integration into the nation's 14th FYP is not only between policies, industries and markets, but also between ideas and thoughts. The SAR government and all sectors of society must understand, first and foremost, that Hong Kong is not an outsider in the eyes of the nation.

明報社評 2021.08.25：香港內地理念對接 協助國家民族復興

國務院港澳辦副主任黃柳權來港，宣講國家「十四五規劃」與香港發展機遇，除了談及政策、產業、市場對策，還有理念對接、思想對接。世界格局面臨百年不遇巨變，十四五規劃是因應外部形勢變化及國家發展需要，以2035年基本實現社會主義現代化為目標的發展綱領，規劃中有關香港的部分，必須放在這一框架理解方有意義。

今年3月，全國人大通過《十四五規劃和2035年遠景目標綱要》，過去兩天，國務院港澳辦副主任黃柳權等中央官員，在香港出席了多場宣講會。十四五規劃綱要有關香港的部分，具體提到8個發展方向及機遇，除了國際金融、貿易、航運及航空樞紐這4個「既有中心」的強化提升，還有4個「新興中心」的建設發展，當中包括國際創新科技中心、亞太區國際法律及解決爭議服務中心、區域知識產權貿易中心，以及中外文化藝術交流中心。昨天行政長官表示，特區政府已就其中6個方面，向中央提交「策略文件」，至於國際創科及文化交流中心發展，將在施政報告交代。

「8個中心」雖說是規劃綱要對香港的「支持」，惟某程度亦是中央明確交予香港的任務，特區政府責無旁貸，必須設法做好。「8個中心」中，金融、貿易、物流及航空樞紐皆屬香港傳統強項，亦有較清晰的發展方向及藍圖，即使在國際法律仲裁及知識產權貿易方面，香港亦有很好的基礎，只要力求上進，不故步自封，理應較易幹出成績，相比之下，建設創科及文化交流中心，講求戰略思維宏觀視野，特區政府在這兩方面表現如何，還得走着瞧。

小政府不干預、施政頭痛醫頭、欠缺遠大目光，是特區政府思維慣性，與內地治理模式的大刀闊斧，有顯著分別。當然，小心行事有其好處，可是當事事拘泥，瞻前顧後，換來的亦只能是寸進，中聯辦主任駱惠寧在宣講會致辭，提到世界競爭激烈，「不進則退，慢進亦是退」，特區政府高官必須跳出既有慣性思維框框，不能割裂看待規劃綱要對香港的各項要求和任務，抱着「交功課」心態辦事。黃柳權提到，香港對接國家十四五規劃，不僅包括政策對接、產業對接、市場對接，也包括理念對接、思路對接，無論特區政府還是社會各界首先必須明白，香港之於國家，是局中人而非局外人。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

rest/sit on your laurels：to feel so satisfied with what you have already achieved that you do not try to do any more

crutch /krʌtʃ/

a person or thing that gives you help or support but often makes you depend on them too much

stickler /ˈstɪklə(r)/

a person who insists on a certain quality or type of behaviour

