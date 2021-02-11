Editorial：Another victim of the unregulated medical beauty industry

The liposuction case heard by the High Court took place seven years ago. The victim received a liposuction operation on her back at a medical beauty centre that day. At one point of the operation, the anaesthetic machine sounded the alarm continuously and the victim complained of pain several times. But the doctor told the assistants that there was no need to pay attention and she left immediately ''to eat out with a friend'' once the basic procedure had finished. Only four assistants, including a receptionist and three beauticians, stayed to ''look after'' the victim. The doctor only learnt about the victim's breathing difficulty when she returned to the operation room an hour later. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital after all treatments failed. The doctor was charged with manslaughter.

Had the defendant treated the victim's safety as the top priority, she should have first confirmed whether the patient had returned to a stable condition after the operation. There was no excuse for her to leave in haste and let people without sufficient training to take her place to look after the victim who was still in the operation room. The defendant did not monitor the sedation procedure of the victim properly. Nor did she connect the victim to a vital signs monitor before going out. The assistants had to rely on observing the victim's snoring and complexion to determine her condition. After the defendant returned to the operation room and found that the victim was breathing with difficulty, she failed to provide the victim with sufficient oxygen supply or perform resuscitation in time. She did not give first aid to the patient. She just called the police and blamed the assistants for ''not knowing how to handle the situation''.

Obviously, the beauty centre was badly managed. A director of the centre told the court that the beauty centre employed a total of three doctors at the time of the incident. The defendant was the only doctor at the centre who was responsible for doing operations. At that time, the management did not know that she had attained no qualification for medical specialists. The defendant did not produce any proof of medical experience either, saying merely that she had learned from a plastic surgeon as an apprentice. It is also obvious that the centre's staff arrangement fell short of the capability to handle emergencies effectively. The centre did not employ any anaesthetists or registered nurses. Of the four so-called ''assistants'' at the time of the case, only one was qualified as a clinic assistant.

As early as 2016, the Consumer Council released a study report in which it pointed out the necessity of a clear definition for medical beauty services so as to establish a firm legal foundation for safeguarding consumers' rights. The Consumer Council has repeatedly called for the proper regulation of the industry, but the government has either ignored the calls or shirked its responsibilities. The authorities should no longer drag their feet for fear of affecting the industry's interests.

明報社評 2021.08.24：醫學美容一再害命 監管不力政府有責

拉丁舞女導師接受抽脂手術後死亡，高等法院陪審團一致裁定涉事醫生誤殺罪成。案情顯示被告嚴重疏忽，未盡醫生應有的責任，更令人震驚是手術安排粗疏馬虎，手術同意書簡陋不符標準，在場4名「助理」濫竽充數，有人僅為接待員，只得一人考獲助理護士及有急救資格，有助理更在庭上表示，公司顧問曾要求她在錄口供時，隱瞞涉案醫生離開手術室一事。醫學美容大行其道，嚴重事故一再發生，政府監管不力，倘若當局依然怯於業界壓力，遇事避難得過且過，悲劇只會一再上演。

這次高院審理的抽脂案，發生於7年前。案發當天，事主在一間醫療美容中心接受背部抽脂手術，其間麻醉儀器曾持續發出警號，事主屢次喊痛，涉案醫生卻告訴在場助理毋須理會，基本手術操作一完成便離開「與友進膳」，僅留下4名原任職接待員及美容師的的助理「照料」事主，一個小時後折返手術室，始知事主呼吸困難，送院搶救返魂無術，涉案醫生被控誤殺。

倘若被告有將事主安全放在首位，應該先確認事主手術後狀態恢復穩定，沒理由匆匆離開，由沒有接受足夠培訓的人，代替她照料仍在手術室內的事主。被告沒有好好監察事主的鎮靜療程，外出前亦沒有為事主接駁監測維生指數的儀器，助理僅憑呼吸聲和面色觀察事主狀態，當被告回到手術室，發現事主呼吸困難，卻沒有及時為事主提供足夠氧氣及復蘇治療，除了報警及諉過助理「不懂得處理」外，什麼急救都沒做。

涉事美容中心的管理及安排，明顯亦有問題。涉事中心的董事供稱，案發時中心合共僱用了3名醫生，被告是中心唯一負責做手術的醫生，當時並不知道被告沒有專科醫生資格，被告亦無出示任何醫學資歷證明，僅稱跟隨一名整容醫生學師。中心的人手配置，明顯亦無法有效處理緊急情况。涉事中心沒有聘請麻醉師及註冊護士，案發時4名所謂「助理」，僅得一人有助理護士資格。

早在2016年消委會便曾發表研究報告，指出醫療美容服務必須有清晰定義，確立堅實法律基礎，保障消費者權益。消委會一再發出監管呼籲，但政府若非視而不見就是推卸責任。當局不能因為擔心業界利益，繼續拖拖拉拉。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

bow to sb：to submit to pressure or comply with demands from sb

in haste：too quickly

shirk /ʃɜːk/

to avoid or neglect

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm