Editorial : China needs an Afghanistan that remains politically stable in the long run

Afghanistan is a multi-ethnic country. The Taliban are made up of Pashtuns who account for around 40% of the population, while other ethnic groups include Tajiks and Turkmen. The various forces resisting foreign invasions over the past forty years are scattered in different regions. These different ethnic groups, separated by mountains, have their own respective strongholds, making it impossible for any side to dominate the country. Now the Taliban are planning to form a government that encompasses different sides. It remains to be seen whether these efforts will succeed. However, it is believed that for a long time to come, the Afghan government will not be able to achieve effective governance in many places, especially the northern region.

The Taliban government has adopted a friendly posture towards China. This is because it will not be recognised by Western countries, and it is also wary of Russia. China is the only major power that it can lean on. There is a view that China should take this opportunity to vigorously support Afghanistan with a view to coaxing it to become an anti-Western warrior and invest heavily in Afghanistan to obtain its natural resources. These remarks are probably just some overzealous words uttered by netizens.

It is impossible for the Afghans, who have obtained power after prolonged struggles, to dance to the tune of any external force. China will support the new government, just as it once supported the Afghan democratic government formed at the behest of the US. It did so out of a friendly attitude towards neighbouring countries, but it will not become a strong supporter of the Taliban government simply because of its attitude towards the West. China will invest in Afghanistan, explore its resources or pursue some infrastructure projects, but they must be profitable. Given the various costs of investment in Afghanistan, it is difficult for a project to break even, and there is also the risk of political instability. Therefore, China's heavy investment in Afghanistan will be unlikely.

When it comes to Afghanistan, China's attempt and approach will be different from those of the Soviet Union and the US. While these countries propped up regimes in Afghanistan, China will not impose a political system or ideology on it. It is believed that China will stand the test of time and eventually gain the trust of the Afghan government and people, who will reciprocate with their good will. China will also pay close attention to the Taliban government to see whether it will keep its promises on the issue of the three forces in Xinjiang and adjust its economic support to Afghanistan accordingly.

明報社評2021.08.23：中國需要一個長期政治穩定的阿富汗

阿富汗以迅雷不及掩耳之勢變天，塔利班入主喀布爾後，西方關注眼前的撤僑能否如期有序進行，還會看塔利班組建的新政府是否一如其聲稱的包容。中國關注阿富汗，跟西方國家相比，有共同點也有獨特的角度，因為阿富汗毗鄰中國，塔利班過去跟極端恐怖主義組織有密切關係，對新疆的穩定有很大影響。相信中國會支持阿富汗新政府，但不會大舉投資或者援助，因為塔利班是否能夠建立一個長期穩定的阿富汗，不但要聽其言還要觀其行。

阿富汗是一個多民族國家，塔利班由佔阿富汗人口四成的普什圖人組成，其餘還有塔吉克族、土庫曼族等。由於過去40年抵抗外來入侵的各種力量分散在不同地區，而且是被大山分隔的不同民族，山頭林立，至今也不可能有任何一股力量可以一統江山，現在塔利班正在籌劃一個包涵來自不同勢力的政府，是否成事，有待觀之，但可以相信，在未來一段很長的時間，阿富汗政府對於很多地方，特別是北部地區，不可能實施有效管治。

塔利班政府對中國表示出友好姿態，是由於不能獲得西方國家承認，對於俄羅斯也有戒心，中國是唯一可以投靠的大國。現在有一種意見認為，中國應該趁此機會，大力支援阿富汗以籠絡其成為反西方勇士，大力投資阿富汗以獲取其天然資源。這些言論，恐怕只是「網絡熱情的讒言」。

阿富汗人經過長期戰鬥取得政權，是不可能聽從任何外來勢力左右的。中國將會支持新政府，正如中國曾經支持在美國「督導」下的阿富汗民主政府一樣，是出於對鄰國的友好姿態，但不會因為塔利班政府對西方的態度而變成大力支援。中國會對阿富汗投資，開發資源或者承建一些基建項目，但必須有利可圖，觀乎現在投資阿富汗的各種成本，難以做到不賠不賺，况且還有政治不穩定的風險，所以大力投資也不太可能。

中國對於阿富汗，跟蘇聯和美國扶植一個政府的企圖與做法不一樣，中國不會強加一種政治制度或者意識形態給阿富汗，相信經過時間的考驗，最終會得到阿富汗政府和人民的信任，從而給中國釋出善意。中國也會密切關注塔利班政府，看它在對待新疆三股勢力問題上是否信守承諾，而調整對阿富汗的經濟支持力度。

■Glossary 生字

scattered : spread far apart over a wide area or over a long period of time

dance to sb’s tune : to do whatever sb tells you to

reciprocate : to behave or feel towards somebody in the same way as they behave or feel towards you