Editorial：Quarantine exemption arrangements must be transparent

In recent months, the pandemic in Hong Kong has eased off, but pressure from imported cases has never lessened. Earlier, a vaccinated foreign domestic helper arriving from the US in Hong Kong was diagnosed after the 7-day quarantine period. Experts criticised the shortening of the quarantine period, arguing that the authorities needed to take remedial action urgently to plug the loopholes. The Delta variant of the COVID-19 is raging, and cases have rebounded in many countries. Australia is no exception. New South Wales, where Sydney is located, has recorded a new high of nearly 700 cases in a single day, more than 80% of which are related to Sydney. In response to the local pandemic, the Hong Kong government raised Australia's alert level from ''low-risk'' to ''medium-risk'' last Friday (August 13). For those arriving in Hong Kong who have been vaccinated, the quarantine period will be lengthened from 7 days to 14 days. However, the authorities have allowed Nicole Kidman to be exempted from quarantine and rent a mansion at the Peak without having to stay in a quarantine hotel. The Hong Kong government has inevitably attracted controversy because of this treatment.

Nicole Kidman arrived in Hong Kong by private jet from Sydney last Thursday (August 12). It is said that she will stay in Hong Kong for about two months to shoot the TV series. Last Saturday (August 14) and Sunday (August 15), the local media took pictures of her spending time in clothes shops at Central, suspecting her of going shopping there. She was also seen filming at the Peak and Hill Road of Sai Wan. The spokesperson of Commerce and Economic Development Bureau has explained that the decision to exempt Nicole Kidman from quarantine arrangements to allow her to conduct designated professional work in Hong Kong was made because such activities were ''conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong's economy''. In order to reduce the risk of viral transmission, the person exempted from quarantine arrangements must comply with specific conditions, mainly including: 1) Vaccination before arriving in Hong Kong; 2) Staying in the designated residence; 3) Regularly undergoing virus testing; 4) Following the work-related itinerary provided in advance, such as filming, fitting and business meetings; 5) Using point-to-point transportation, as public transportation will be prohibited. The bureau has stated that the person in question has not been found to have violated these conditions.

Nicole Kidman might have entered the clothes shops at Central to go shopping, but it cannot be ruled out that she was trying costumes on. Unless the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau has more explanations, the public does not know whether she has violated the fourth requirement as listed above. In any case, Sydney is experiencing an outbreak of the Delta variant. If someone arriving in Hong Kong from Australia is exempted from quarantine arrangements, there will always be a certain risk concerning pandemic prevention even if he or she complies with the requirements by using ''point-to-point'' transportation and engaging in ''point-to-point'' work.

In July last year, Nicole Kidman and her family returned to Sydney Airport by private jet from the US. They were exempted from hotel quarantine arrangements and were able to return home directly. That also aroused great controversy in Australia, with many people criticising the government for favouring celebrities and wealthy individuals and unequal treatments concerning quarantine arrangements. If the Hong Kong government were political sensitive enough, it would not have repeated the mistakes of others.

明報社評 2021.08.20：豁免檢疫要透明 「優待名人」觀感差

澳洲疫情升溫，荷李活影星妮歌潔曼從悉尼來港拍攝劇集，毋須入住檢疫酒店，引發豁免檢疫爭議。

近月香港疫情緩和，外防輸入壓力卻從未減輕。早前有美國抵港已打針外傭，在7天檢疫期過後確診，專家紛紛批評縮短檢疫期做法錯誤，當局需要急急修正，堵塞漏洞。新冠病毒Delta變種肆虐，多國疫情反彈，澳洲亦不例外，悉尼市所在的新南威爾士省，單日新增病例，早前錄得接近700宗的新高，當中超過八成個案跟悉尼有關。因應當地疫情，港府上周五起將澳洲由低風險地區，提升為中風險，抵港者如已接種疫苗，檢疫期由7天加至14天，然而另一邊廂，當局卻准許妮歌潔曼豁免檢疫，可以租住山頂豪宅，毋須入住檢疫酒店。港府此一做法，難免惹來爭議。

妮歌潔曼上周四由悉尼乘搭私人飛機抵港，有指她將留港拍攝大約兩個月。剛過去的周末及周日，本地媒體拍攝到她曾出入中環服裝店，疑似購物，以及在山頂及西環山道拍攝。商經局解釋，豁免妮歌潔曼檢疫在港進行指定專業工作，是考慮到「有利於維持香港所需的經濟運作及發展」，為了減少病毒傳播風險，獲豁免人士須遵守指定條件，主要包括：1）抵港前已完成疫苗接種；2）指定居所逗留；3）定期接受病毒檢測；4）跟從事先交代的工作相關行程，例如拍攝、戲服試身、業務會議；5）必須使用點對點交通，禁止使用公共交通等。局方表示，未發現相關人士違反豁免條件。

妮歌潔曼出入中環服裝店，可以是私人購物，亦不排除是戲服試身，除非商經局有更多說明，外界無法判斷她有否違反上述的第4項指定條件。無論如何，悉尼正爆發Delta變種病毒，抵港者獲豁免檢疫，縱然有依足要求，使用「點對點」交通接送、「點對點」工作，從社區防疫角度，始終有一定風險。

去年7月，妮歌潔曼與家人由美國乘坐私人飛機返抵悉尼機場，獲豁免酒店檢疫隔離，可以直接返家，在澳洲亦曾引起很大爭議，不少人抨擊當局偏袒名人富豪，檢疫安排並非一視同仁。港府若有基本的政治敏感度，就不應該重蹈他人覆轍。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

controversy /ˈkɒntrəvɜːsi/

public discussion and argument about something that many people strongly disagree about, think is bad, or are shocked by

lengthen /ˈleŋkθən/

to become longer; to make something longer

favour /ˈfeɪvə(r)/

to treat one person, group or organisation better than you treat others, especially in an unfair way

