Editorial：Safety should be top priority in October's Marathon

The development of sports in Hong Kong has three major objectives: supporting elite sports development, promoting sports in the community, and promoting Hong Kong as a centre for major international sports events. The Tokyo Olympics that just ended was a manifestation of the success in supporting elite sports development. In terms of promoting sports in the community and promoting Hong Kong as a centre for major international sports events, the Hong Kong Marathon can be regarded as a shining example. After more than 20 years of development, the Hong Kong Marathon has become a major sports event drawing the greatest number of participants in Hong Kong. The numbers of runners in the last few marathons have each exceeded 70,000. Lamentably, due to the pandemic, last year's marathon was cancelled. This year it has also been beset with difficulties, having been postponed twice due to the pandemic. In recent months, the pandemic has eased off in Hong Kong. After repeated discussions with the HKAAA, the government decided yesterday (August 18) to hold the marathon on October 24. However, for the prevention and control of the pandemic, the number of participants will be capped at 18,500, a significantly lower number than in previous events. All runners must be vaccinated 14 days before the race and produce a negative virus test certificate before they can take part in the run.

In recent years, many Hong Kong people have become keen to take part in long-distance running, and some have even travelled to foreign cities, such as New York, London and Tokyo, to participate in prestigious international marathons. However, due to the raging pandemic, many large-scale international marathons were either cancelled or significantly scaled down last year. Of course, in order to satisfy long-distance running enthusiasts from all over the world, organisers have been thinking out of the box and have arranged so-called ''virtual runs'', in which runners from all over the world are allowed to choose paths in their places of residence and use their mobile phones to locate themselves and time their runs. Some Hong Kong people have also signed up to participate. However, these virtual contests do not bear comparison with real, large-scale competitions after all. That the Hong Kong Marathon did not take place last year disappointed many people. It is expected that this year's event will be held. Even if it will be conducted on a smaller scale, it will certainly be good news for aspiring participants.

Hong Kong has again recorded a local case of unknown origins recently. It is suspected that the patient contracted a COVID-19 variant when working at the airport. Furthermore, a vaccinated foreign domestic helper returning from the US to Hong Kong has been diagnosed with COVID. All this shows that although the pandemic situation in Hong Kong has generally eased off, the city must not lower its guard against imported cases and a rebound of internal cases. Vaccines can help reduce severe cases and deaths. The more people are vaccinated, the better it is for the protection of personal health and the medical system. As long as there are no acute immune responses, everyone should get the jab. However, everyone must also understand the limitations of the vaccines and the fact that one can still get infected with and spread the virus after vaccination. Reliance on the vaccination of a majority of people to achieve herd immunity has proven impossible.

If the Hong Kong Marathon can be held smoothly, it will be a shot in the arm for Hong Kong's future resumption of more major international events. However, nothing can be forced. If the pandemic situation in Hong Kong changes after autumn, the authorities must plan for the worst.

明報社評 2021.08.19：復辦盛事安全為先 馬拉松控疫要穩妥

政府與田徑總會磋商，決定10月底舉行香港馬拉松，雖然規模較以往顯著縮小，若能確保賽事可在疫下安全舉行，始終是好事。

本港體育發展，以精英化、普及化及盛事化為三大目標，剛過去的東京奧運，見證了精英化的成果，若論普及化及盛事化，香港馬拉松可算是最成功的例子。經過20多年發展，香港馬拉松已成為本港最多人參與的大型體育盛事，最近幾屆參賽人數，皆超過7萬，惟受疫情影響，去年賽事無奈取消，今年賽事同樣波折重重，因為疫情而要兩度延期。近月本港疫情緩和，政府與田總多番商討後，昨天終拍板10月24日舉行馬拉松，然而為了疫情防控，參賽名額顯著減少，上限1.85萬人，所有跑手必須在賽前14天完成新冠疫苗接種，並要有病毒檢測陰性證明，方能參賽。

近年不少港人熱中長跑運動，部分人甚至遠赴外國城市，諸如紐約、倫敦、東京等，參與當地知名的國際馬拉松賽事。然而由於疫情肆虐，去年不少大型國際馬拉松賽事要麼取消，要麼規模大幅縮小。當然，為了滿足世界各地長跑愛好者，主辦單位亦別出心裁，安排所謂「虛擬跑」，讓各地跑手在居住地「自選」路徑，利用手機定位計程計時，一些港人亦有報名參與，然而這樣的虛擬較量，體驗始終無法跟參與大型實體競賽相提並論。去年香港馬拉松未能舉行，不少人相當失望，今年賽事有望舉行，縱使規模有所縮小，對有志參與者來說固然是喜訊。

本港近日再現源頭不明本地個案，患者疑因在機場工作，感染變種病毒，另外亦有美國返港已打針外傭檢疫後確診。凡此種種皆說明，儘管本港疫情大致緩和，外防輸入內防反彈不能掉以輕心。疫苗有助減少重症死亡個案，無論從保障個人健康還是守護醫療系統的角度，愈多人接種必定愈好，只要沒有急性免疫反應，所有人都應該打針，不過各界亦要明白疫苗的局限，完成接種仍有可能感染及傳播病毒，靠多數人打針實現群體免疫，已證明「此路不通」。

香港馬拉松若能順利舉行，可為香港未來復辦更多盛事注入強心針，可是萬事亦不能勉強，倘若入秋後本港疫情有變，當局亦要有最壞打算。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

conduct /ˈkɒndʌkt/

the way in which a business or an activity is organised and managed

time：to measure how long it takes for sth to happen or for sb to do sth

a shot in the arm：something that gives sb/sth the help or encouragement they need

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm