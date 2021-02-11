Editorial：Stability should be common ground amid great change in Central Asia

In 1975, the South Vietnamese regime collapsed. Some people regarded it as the liberation of South Vietnam and were happy to see the reunification of North and South Vietnams. Others were afraid of the Communist Party of Vietnam and chose to become ''boat people''. More than 40 years on, the scenes of chaos involving the waves of people trying to flee the country at Kabul airport over the past few days have shocked the world no less profoundly. The situation on Kabul streets, in contrast, is relatively stable, with Taliban soldiers manning the posts in the place of the security forces of the former government. Former president Ashraf Ghani has left the country, but his whereabouts remain unknown. It is alleged that he was heading for the US, his cars loaded with US banknotes. It is currently impossible to verify the claim.

The change of government in Afghanistan is having ramifications for the dynamics of the Eurasian continent. The first major uncertainty is whether stability can be maintained in the country. Very often the problem with the Western perspective on the Islamic world is dualism and the failure to take into account the complexity of the problem. In many ways, the Taliban is different from Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and the group is not monolithic inside. If one looks at the group through the coloured glasses of Western liberalism, one will regard everything about it as ''conservative'', and that does not help analyse problems. Now the Taliban wants to establish an Islamic emirate and implement Islamic laws, and these must be incompatible with Western standards. However, under the collective term of ''religious conservatism'', there are different gradations in strictness between different sects or views from across the political spectrum when it comes to education, women's affairs and the implementation of specific laws and regulations. The religious governance of the Taliban has both a top-down aspect and a bottom-up one. People in charge of various places must follow the instructions of the spiritual leader, but sometimes they act according to the differences between local tribes and people. Afghanistan is a multi-ethnic country. Whether it can maintain stability in the future depends very much on whether the Taliban can learn the lessons of the past when they were in power, refrain from taking an extremely hard line, and retain greater flexibility in dealing with minority tribes so as to avoid the recurrence of the confrontation between northern and southern tribes.

The second major uncertainty concerns the fight against terrorism, which is also the main concern of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries. In recent years, violent elements of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) have infiltrated Afghanistan, threatening the security and stability of Xinjiang, China. Last month, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with high-ranking Taliban members, and anti-terrorism was the focus. Iran, Russia and India are also worried that jihadists and militants who operate across borders will use Afghanistan as a springboard for attack. In recent years, the Taliban has insisted that it no longer provides shelter for transnational terrorists, but it will not be easy for the group to get rid of its history of sheltering Al-Qaeda. Even if the Taliban is willing to completely distance itself from foreign terrorist organisations, if it is unable to establish a strong central government and effectively govern the entire nation, foreign jihadists can still be active in the local areas of Afghanistan.

The change of government in Afghanistan will have consequences for many parties. However, even when all sides compete against each other, they must adhere to a bottom line, i.e. Afghanistan must not become a paradise for cross-border jihadists again. Otherwise, there will be no peace in Afghanistan and the entire region.

明報社評 2021.08.18：中亞大棋局洗牌重來 穩定應是最大公約數

阿富汗變天掀動國際大棋局，美國總統拜登堅持撤軍正確。

1975年，南越政權崩倒，有人視為解放，樂見南北越統一，亦有人懼怕越共，選擇「投奔怒海」。40多年過去，這幾天阿富汗首都喀布爾機場所出現的逃亡潮，混亂場面同樣令舉世震撼，相對而言，喀布爾市內的情况，還算平穩，塔利班士兵代替原政府保安部隊執勤，原總統加尼去國，下落未明，有指他帶着滿車美鈔，打算前往美國，是真是假無從求證。

阿富汗變天，掀動歐亞大陸「大棋盤」，第一個主要變數，就是阿富汗能否保持穩定。西方視角看伊斯蘭世界，常見誤區是非此即彼，忽略問題複雜性。塔利班多方面都有別於蓋達和ISIS，其內部亦非鐵板一塊，帶着西方自由主義的有色眼鏡去看，什麼都是「保守」，不利分析問題。塔利班要建立伊斯蘭酋長國，落實伊斯蘭法律，必定與西方標準格格不入，惟在「宗教保守」這面大旗幟下，由教育、婦女事務到具體律令執行，不同派系路線主張亦有嚴寬之別。塔利班宗教管治既有自上而下成分，亦有自下而上元素，各地主事者要聽精神領袖指示，有時亦會因應地方部族民情差異，酌情辦事。阿富汗是多民族國家，未來能否保持穩定，很視乎塔利班能否汲取昔日當權教訓，不走極端強硬路線，在處理少數部族等方面保留較大彈性，避免南北部族對抗重演。

第二個主要變數是反恐，這亦是阿富汗周邊國家主要關切點。近年東伊運暴力分子滲入阿富汗，威脅中國新疆安全穩定，上月外長王毅與塔利班高層會晤，反恐正是重點。伊朗、俄羅斯及印度同樣擔心，跨國聖戰分子和激進武裝分子，會以阿富汗為攻擊跳板。近年塔利班堅稱再無庇護跨國恐怖分子，惟昔日曾經庇護蓋達的包袱，始終不易甩開；即使塔利班願意與境外恐怖組織徹底割席，若無法建立一個強而有力的中央政權，有效管治全國，境外聖戰分子仍可活躍當地。

阿富汗變天牽動多方，各方博弈必須緊守一條底線，即不再容許阿富汗成為跨國聖戰分子天堂，否則阿富汗和整個地區難有寧日。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

man /mæn/

to work at a place or be in charge of a place or a machine

monolithic /ˌmɒnəˈlɪθɪk/

a monolithic organisation, political system etc. is very large and powerful and difficult to change

emirate /ˈemɪərət/

an area of land that is ruled over by an emir, the title given to some Muslim rulers

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm