Editorial : Restore normality after the Afghan 'Saigon moment'

The US invaded Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks in 2001 to pursue Osama bin Laden and his allies. It took only three months to overthrow the Taliban, but that was the start of a nightmare. Over the following twenty years, Afghanistan drained the US's national strength tremendously. Just the bill for supporting the Afghan security forces has cost as much as US$88 billion. If one counts also the cost of other support as well as that of stationing US troops there prolongedly, the sum will be hundreds of billions of US dollars.

Washington already prepared to abandon the Afghan government and negotiate with the Taliban at the time of Trump's presidency. Joe Biden's announcement at the beginning of this year about withdrawing US troops by September was only a continuation of the former administration's policy. Scenes of the Afghan president fleeing his country and Taliban soldiers strolling around the presidential palace to take photos to capture the moment have reminded people of the 1975 capture of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, by the communists of North Vietnam. Some also recall the overthrow of the US-leaning Pahlavi dynasty as a result of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran. In the eyes of many, the Taliban's sweeping into Kabul was a repeat of the "Saigon moment".

During the Taliban's blitz across the country, many provinces simply surrendered without fighting. Not only was that due to a total lack of morale within the government forces, but it was also a sign that the Taliban had put in effort to win people over and foster solidarity. Of course, it is true that when the Taliban came into power for the first time in the mid-1990s, it practised Islamic law in a harsh manner. Ethnic minorities and women bore the brunt of its rule. Girls aged 10 or above were barred from attending school. The Buddhas of Bamiyan, a more than one-thousand-year-old historical monument, were blown up. Indeed, such extremist acts instilled fear in many. Some who have worked with the US also worry that revenge will be exacted on them. The exodus seen at Kabul Airport over the past few days has reflected the fear that some people have about the Taliban's return. To restore stability in the country, the Taliban must prove by action that it will not go back to the same path of extremism.

The Taliban today is not exactly the same as the Taliban twenty years ago. The retaking of Afghanistan by the Taliban is already a foregone conclusion. All sides should encourage the Taliban to learn the lessons of its failure more than twenty years ago, renounce the extremist direction and break up with international terrorist groups, so as to restore stability and build Afghanistan into a normal country. The Taliban has promised to respect the rights of women and ethnic minorities. One has to wait and see how that will be fulfilled in substance, but the fact that the Taliban has given its word at least reflects its willingness to face the concerns of people out there.

明報社評2021.08.17：美國背棄重演「西貢時刻」 阿富汗正常化莫蹈覆轍

阿富汗變天，塔利班兵不血刃佔領首都，由美國扶持的原政府軍望風瓦解，總統匆忙去國，重演當年南越西貢陷落一幕。20年前，美國以反恐之名出兵阿富汗，不出數月推翻塔利班，可是華府嚴重低估當地社會結構複雜性，投入大量物力、軍力扶植所謂「民主政權」，猶如築在浮沙上的城池，華府漸漸視之為負累，終遭拜登政府背棄。塔利班短短數月席捲全國，說明它有堅實社會根基，然而它過去奉行的極端路線，確令外界有疑慮。最近塔利班高層一再釋出願意調整路線的信號，若能說到做到，讓阿富汗成為「正常國家」，對當地飽歷戰禍的人民和周邊地區穩定，都是好事。

2001年九一一襲擊後，美國出兵阿富汗狙擊拉登及其盟友，短短3個月即把塔利班推翻，未料這只是噩夢的開始。20年過去，美國虛耗大量國力，單計華府向阿富汗安全部門的撥款，便高達880億美元，連同其他援助和長期駐軍開支，金額數以千億美元計。

特朗普時代，華府已準備背棄阿富汗現政權，跟塔利班談判，拜登年初宣布今年9月撤軍，只是延續前朝方針。阿富汗總統出逃，塔利班士兵游走總統府拍照留念的場面，令人憶起1975年越共攻佔南越首都西貢的一幕，亦喚起了1979年伊朗伊斯蘭革命推翻親美巴列維王朝的記憶。看在很多人眼裏，塔利班攻入喀布爾，就是「西貢時刻」重演。

塔利班席捲各地，多省不戰而降，除因政府軍全無士氣，也反映塔利班有嘗試在拉攏團結方面下工夫。當然，1990年代中，塔利班首度掌權，推行嚴苛伊斯蘭律法，少數族裔及女性首當其衝，禁止滿10歲女童就學、炸毁逾千年古蹟巴米揚大佛等極端行徑，確實嚇怕不少人；一些曾幫美國辦事的人，亦擔心秋後算帳。這幾天喀布爾機場出現逃亡潮，反映部分人懼怕塔利班再上台，阿富汗若想回復穩定，塔利班須以行動證明，不會再走極端舊路。

現在的塔利班，跟20年前的並不完全一樣。塔利班重掌政權大局已定，各方應鼓勵塔利班汲取20多年前的失敗教訓，放棄再走極端路線，與跨國恐怖組織切割，讓阿富汗回復穩定，成為正常國家。塔利班承諾尊重婦女和少數部族權益，具體情况還得走着瞧，然而塔利班肯說這句話，至少反映它願意正視外界關切。

■Glossary 生字

instil : to gradually put an idea or attitude into sb's mind; to make sb feel, think or behave in a particular way over a period of time

exact : to make sth bad happen to sb

a foregone conclusion : a result that can be predicted with certainty