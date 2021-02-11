Editorial：Despite CHRF's demise, freedom of expression must go on

The CHRF's predecessor was the Hong Kong Human Rights Front established in 1997. It was made up of several groups with the purpose of voicing opposition to the dissolution of the Legislative Council and the establishment of the Provisional Legislative Council during the handover. In 2002, to oppose legislation to implement Article 23 of the Basic law, the group became integrated with some political parties and many organisations with different demands. The number of its members thus increased to over 30. During the anti-amendment protests in 2019, this number grew to 48. Only eight were left before its announcement of dissolution. Over the 19 years between its establishment and dissolution, the number of participants in the demonstrations it organised fluctuated. A record number of 500,000 participants took to the street in 2003, but at the low ebbs of the group, the number fell to 10,000 or so. During the 2019 anti-amendment protests, the number reached a new high at over one million.

The CHRF is accused of having received US$200,000 from the National Endowment for Democracy sponsored by the US government. If this is true, it will be beyond doubt that the CHRF has violated the National Security Law. In that case, even if the CHRF had not disbanded, it would still be outlawed by the police for violating the law. However, such an accusation was made in media reports only. The police have yet to confirm it with concrete evidence.

Observing the law is the responsibility of all citizens, and the question of whether something is illegal or not should be the basis for exercising personal freedom and organising activities. On the day the National Security Law was implemented, red lines were laid down for political activities. Article 29 of the law stipulates that it is illegal to directly or indirectly receive instructions, control, funding or other kinds of support from a foreign country or an institution, organisation or individual outside the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao of the People's Republic of China to seriously disrupt the formulation and implementation of laws or policies by the SAR government or by the central government which is likely to cause serious consequences.

Although the CHRF has disbanded of its own volition, what is right still has to be treated as right, and what is wrong still has to be treated as wrong. The purpose is not to determine the historical rights and wrongs of the CHRF but to sum up the lessons and set the yardstick by which to evaluate political behaviour in the future. In its statement issued amid its dissolution, the CHRF said that the members of the CHRF had been subject to political suppression and civil society had been under severe challenges. The Basic Law clearly stipulates that Hong Kong enjoys freedom of assembly and association. The Hong Kong police have repeatedly stated that political factors will not be considered during law enforcement. The judiciary has emphasised that it hands down rulings strictly in accordance with the spirit of the rule of law and legal provisions. Many Western governments have imposed sanctions or made statements concerning Hong Kong citing the city's weakened democracy and legal system. Under such circumstances, the SAR government needs to come up with iron-clad evidence to show Hong Kong citizens and the international community that it governs the city strictly according to the law.

Since the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong, some citizens have had doubts about whether they can continue to enjoy legal political rights in the future. If the issue of the CHRF is handled appropriately and convincingly, it will lay down boundaries for the legal and compliant conduct of political activities in the future and give the public a clear and predictable guideline.

明報社評 2021.08.16：總結民陣「死因」教訓 自由表達繼續前行

擁有19年歷史的民陣昨天正式宣布解散，意味着香港政治一個舊時代的終結。

香港民間人權陣線前身是成立於1997年的香港人權陣線，由幾個團體組成，目的是反對在回歸時解散立法會和成立臨時立法會，至2002年為反對《基本法》23條立法而吸納政黨及各種不同訴求的團體參與，成員增至30多個，到2019年反修例風暴，發展到高峰期的48個成員，至宣布解散前只剩下8個團體參與。成立19年來，每年組織遊行的參與人數也有起伏，由2003年創紀錄的50萬人，到低潮期的萬把人，再到2019年反修例風暴再創高峰的100多萬人。

民陣被指曾經接受美國政府贊助的「國家民主基金會」資助20萬美元，如果屬實，即違反《國安法》無疑，即使民陣不主動解散，也會因為違法而被取締。然而，這只是媒體的報道，警方尚沒有提出確鑿的證據證實。

守法是所有公民的責任，是否違法是行使個人自由和組織活動最根本的依據。《國安法》頒布之日開始，為政治活動的準則劃定紅線，該法第29條規定：直接或者間接接受外國或者境外機構、組織、人員的指使、控制、資助或者其他形式的支援，實施嚴重阻撓執行特區或中央政府的法律而造成嚴重後果，都是違法。

雖然民陣已經自行解散，但必須是其是、非其非，目的並非為了如何評價民陣的歷史功過問題，而是為了總結經驗教訓，為今後的政治行為準則立此存照。民陣在解散聲明中提出指控：民陣成員受到政治打壓，公民社會受到嚴峻挑戰。而《基本法》明確規定香港有集會結社自由，香港警察一再表示在執法過程中不會攙雜政治因素，司法機關強調嚴格按照法治精神與法律條文裁決。而諸多西方政府藉口香港民主與法制被削弱而施加制裁或說事。特區政府在這種情况下更加需要拿出鐵板釘釘的證據，給香港市民以及國際社會一個示範，特區政府是嚴格執行依法施政的。

《港區國安法》實施以來，部分市民對於今後是否能夠繼續享有合法的政治權益心存疑慮，這次處置民陣如果得當且說服力強，正好為今後的政治活動提供一個合法合規的示範，讓市民有一個清晰且可預期的準則。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

outlaw /ˈaʊtlɔː/

to make something illegal

yardstick /ˈjɑːdstɪk/

a standard used for judging how good or successful something is

boundary /ˈbaʊndri/

a real or imagined line that marks the limits or edges of something and separates it from other things or places; a dividing line

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm