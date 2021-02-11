DOJ should offer explanation for unjust jailing of young man

Ma Ka-kin, the appellant, was 20 years old when the case occurred. In 2016, at the request of Hung Chi-him, Ma's colleague at a ramen shop, he provided his address for receiving an overseas parcel. The Customs found that the package in question contained 1 kg of cocaine, which was worth HK$1.9 million on the market. After receiving the mail collection notification card, Ma followed some instructions and went to Po Lam MTR station to hand the notification card to a person for a reward of HK$1,000. Later, another 20 packs of cocaine were found in Hung's apartment, and both were prosecuted. Hung's brother, the owner of the ramen shop and Ma's employer, recommended a legal team to Ma's father and offered to pay Ma's legal fees. At the lawyer's persuasion, Ma pleaded guilty, but he reversed his guilty plea when his case was transferred to the High Court for sentencing. However, he was convicted by the jury with a 5-to-2 majority and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Ma filed an appeal. In the judgement published the day before yesterday (August 11), it was pointed out that the appellant was facing a serious charge, but his team of lawyers still advised him to plead guilty despite the weak case against him. The Department of Justice (DOJ) seemed to have traded the opportunity to charge Hung, who was obviously more involved in the case, for the plea. It is obvious that Ma was manipulated by his legal team.

In the judgement, it was mentioned that during the trial, Andrew Chan Hing-wai, the trial judge, had questioned many dubious aspects of the evidence and expressed his ''unease'' and ''discomfort'', as there was evidence that the defendant's legal team was suspected of shifting the blame onto Ma so that Hung could walk away. Chan believed that the DOJ should drop the charge, and an eventual conviction would be absurd. However, the prosecution decided to press ahead with the case and even insisted that the decision had been approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

When it comes to the prosecution part of a court case, the DOJ's Prosecution Code states clearly in the section ''Role and Duties of the Prosecutor'' that ''A prosecutor is required to comply with and promote the rule of law...a prosecutor must fairly and objectively assist the court to arrive at the truth and to do justice between the community and the accused according to law.'' It also says that ''Prosecutors carry out their roles as an integral part of a criminal justice process...Their contribution to the criminal justice process and the outcomes achieved must be made professionally and to the highest standards reasonably achievable.'' But it is obvious that in Ma's case, the DOJ officials responsible for prosecution and the customs officers responsible for the investigation and the provision of evidence have failed to ''fairly and objectively assist the court to arrive at the truth''.

Ma was originally sentenced to 23 years in jail. By the time he won his appeal, he had already served nearly five years in prison. Of course, he can — and should — claim justice by making a civil claim. Such a course of action, however, could lead to an amicable settlement, making the public unable to see clearly the crux of the problem. Therefore, both the DOJ's Prosecutions Division and the law enforcement department of the Customs should strictly investigate the processes of the investigation and prosecution of Ma's case and publish the outcomes to society. At the same time, they should adopt measures to improve the prosecution system to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

明報社評 2021.08.13：青年坐「冤獄」5年 律政司須徹查交代

一名20歲青年被控販毒，被判囚23年。上訴庭早前推翻其定罪裁決，判他上訴得直，當庭釋放，惟他已在獄中度過5年歲月。

上訴人馬家健案發時20歲，於2016年應拉麵店同事洪志謙（譯音）之請，提供自己地址作接收海外包裹之用。而海關發現相關包裹內藏1公斤可卡因，市值190萬港元。馬收到領取包裹通知卡後，按指示到港鐵寶琳站將通知卡交予他人，獲取1000元酬勞。洪志謙寓所其後被發現另有20包可卡因，兩人同被檢控。洪的胞兄、拉麵店東主即馬的老闆，向馬父推薦了律師團隊，並支付律師費用。在律師游說下馬一度認罪，但在案件移交高院判刑時推翻認罪，惟陪審團最終以5比2的多數判其罪成，刑期23年。

馬家健提出上訴，前日公布的判辭指出，上訴人面對嚴重控罪，但其律師團隊在證據相對薄弱的情况下，仍着其認罪，而律政司似乎以此作交易，而不再檢控明顯涉案程度較大的被告洪志謙，馬明顯被其律師團隊操控。

判辭提及，該案原審法官陳慶偉在審訊時，曾經質疑案中證據有很多疑點，明言對此感「不安」及「不舒服」，因證據顯示，被告律師團隊有將罪責推給馬家健，以換取洪志謙開脫之嫌，認為控方應撤控，否則若最終達至罪成裁決，將非常荒謬。但控方堅持繼續案件，更堅稱此決定獲刑事檢控專員允許。

在檢控環節，律政司的《檢控守則》中，有關「檢控人員的角色及職務」清楚列明，「檢控人員必須遵行和提倡法治……檢控人員必須公正客觀地協助法庭找出真相，於社會與被控告之間，依法秉公行義。」「檢控人員的職責，屬於刑事司法過程的主要一環……他們在此過程中所負責的工作和取得的成果，必須具專業水準和達到可合理取得的最高水準。」但從該案中，負責檢控的律政司官員、負責調查及提供證據的海關，明顯未能「公正客觀地協助法庭找出真相」。

馬家健原本被判監23年，上訴得直時已服刑近5年，他當然可以也完全應該循民事索償，討回公道。只不過，這樣做有機會以和解作結，公眾未必能清楚得知問題的癥結所在。因此，由律政司刑事檢控部門至海關執法部門，應對該案的調查檢控過程詳加嚴查，並將調查結果向全社會公布，同時採取措施，對檢控制度加以改善，防止同類情形再度發生。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

overturn /ˌəʊvəˈtɜːn/

to officially decide that a legal decision, etc. is not correct, and to make it no longer legally recognised

walk away：to irresponsibly withdraw from a situation in which one is involved or for which one is responsible

amicable /ˈæmɪkəbl/

done or achieved in a polite or friendly way and without arguing

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm