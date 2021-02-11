Editorial：Sports industrialisation calls for co-ordination

In the current government structure, the Home Affairs Bureau (HAB) is responsible for all sports policies. There is a Commissioner for Sports under the bureau who takes care of all the work. The Commissioner for Sports is an Administrative Officer (AO) who needs to rotate around different departments. Yeung Tak-keung, the incumbent Commissioner for Sports, has been passionate about sports since childhood, and he was responsible for co-ordination work concerning the venues for the 2008 Olympic equestrian events. Therefore, it can be said that he is a person with a practised eye. This, however, is after all, a coincidence. The characteristics of AOs are that they are only responsible for formulating policies that meet the needs of different stakeholders, and they need to rotate anytime. It is difficult for a consistent, long-term strategy for sports development to come into existence. Although the Commissioner for Sports is as high-ranking as a Deputy Secretary, it is, after all, not necessarily a permanent post. If the position can be made a long-term and professional one, the long-term stability of policies can be achieved.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department under the HAB manages various sports venues and swimming pools to enable citizens to make exercise a habit, which is essential to the policy of the popularisation of sports. The fact that resources are centralised in one department makes it possible to enhance and improve the management concerning the quality of services, such as waiting time for citizens to reserve a venue. However, it has now been proposed that the HAB and the Education Bureau (EDB) should jointly increase the investment in sports in schools. It has led to questions concerning how the two bureaux will co-ordinate with each other. Furthermore, since the EDB itself has not implemented the sports policies of ''Promoting Sports in the Community'' and ''Supporting Elite Sports Development'' in the design of the PE curriculum, how can it co-operate with the HAB?

Chief Executive Carrie Lam ''suddenly'' proposed the idea of sports industrialisation. It remains to be seen whether it will only be a short-lived effort. However, this idea requires the HAB to take the lead and co-ordinate with the business and sports sectors, and a report will be submitted later. Whether the idea can be realised will be known only after the report is made public. The HAB should have sufficient ability to investigate and integrate the human resources required by the industry. But in the future, it will be necessary to set credential standards for various kinds of talent and positions in the industry and co-operate with the Vocational Training Council on training programmes. This will involve even more departments. Is the SAR government prepared to develop this industry? No detailed explanation has been offered.

At present, there is a suggestion that Hong Kong and Guangdong should jointly propose to host the National Games and even the Asian Games on behalf of the Greater Bay Area. This will be the fundamental direction for promoting the sports industry as well as a positive factor in taking the policies of ''Promoting Hong Kong as a Centre for Major International Sports Events'' and ''Supporting Elite Sports Development'' to a higher level. For Hong Kong to vigorously develop sports, it needs to formulate detailed and specific measures and grasp the general direction. Otherwise, it will inevitably be once again suspected of having a passing enthusiasm.

明報社評 2021.08.12：精英運動員成就盛事 協調發展體育產業化

香港運動員奧運勇奪6獎牌的熱潮尚有餘溫，特首林鄭月娥宣布促進體育發展的5項措施，並且澄清這肯定不是三分鐘熱度，同時還透露發展體育產業化的構思。

目前政府的架構，民政事務局是負責所有體育政策的部門，下設一個體育專員，包攬所有的工作。體育專員是政務官，需要在不同部門輪替，現任體育專員楊德強本人從小熱中體育，也曾負責過2008奧運馬術比賽場地的統籌工作，稱得上是內行人，但畢竟是偶然因素，如果按照政務官的特性，只負責制定滿足不同利益相關方需求的政策，而且隨時被輪換，很難做到體育政策有始終如一的長期發展策略。體育專員的級別雖然與副秘書長相等，但畢竟不一定是固定的常設崗位，如果能夠做到長期專職和職業化，當可做到政策的長遠穩定性。

民政局下屬康樂文化事務署，管理各種體育場館和游泳池，為市民提供運動習慣的條件，對體育普及化的政策至關重要，而資源統攬在一個部門，市民訂場輪候時間等服務質量優劣，可以從加強管理得以提高。然而，現在提出要由民政局和教育局聯手提高對學校體育投入，則令人懷疑，兩個局之間如何協調，教育局本身對體育課程的設計，沒有執行體育政策中普及化和精英化的要求，能如何跟民政局配合？

特首林鄭月娥「突然」提出要搞體育產業化，是否三分鐘熱度，有待觀察，但這個構思，要求由民政局牽頭，跟商界和體育界協調，稍後提交報告，是否成事，也只能等報告公開才能判斷。民政局在調查和歸納產業需要的人力資源，應該有足夠的能力，但今後要對產業的各種人才和崗位訂定資歷標準，以及與職業訓練局配合培養方案等等，則牽涉更多的部門，特區政府是否已經準備好去發展這個產業？則未見有詳細的交代。

目前有一個呼聲是香港跟廣東聯合提出，以大灣區名義申辦全國運動會，甚至亞運會的舉辦權，這才是促進體育產業的根本方向，而且是盛事化和精英化更上一個台階的積極因素。香港要大力發展體育，要訂定細緻的具體措施，也要抓住大方向，否則，難免被再一次懷疑是三分鐘熱度。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

subside /səbˈsaɪd/

to become calmer or quieter

rotate /rəʊˈteɪt/

if a job rotates, or if people rotate a job, they regularly change the job or regularly change who does the job

passing：lasting only for a short period of time and then disappearing

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm