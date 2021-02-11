Editorial：HKPTU's lamentable demise amid political struggles

Fung did not offer any explanations or responses concerning the specific changes in the political environment, the kind of pressure the HKPTU had been under, the details of legal risks and other solutions that had been attempted to resolve the crisis. In brief, the background of the incident is that Hong Kong has experienced the longest and largest social movement, i.e. the anti-amendment storm. Following the passage and implementation of the ''National Security Law for Hong Kong'', many participants in the social movement have been arrested or have emigrated. Many organisations have been subject to investigation, prosecution and dissolution. Late last month, the Beijing authorities' Xinhua News Agency and People's Daily published comment pieces stating that ''the HKPTU is a cancer that must be removed''. In Hong Kong, the Education Bureau immediately announced that it had terminated its co-operative relationship with the HKPTU and would not recognise the credentials of courses organised by the HKPTU.

When the HKPTU was established in 1973, teachers holding a certificate rather than a recognised university degree in Hong Kong, better known as Certificated Masters/Mistresses (CMs), were not as well paid as graduate teachers despite doing the same kind of job. The HKPTU organised a mass boycott of classes and was successful in fighting for the rights of CMs. In the subsequent incident concerning Precious Blood Golden Jubilee Secondary School, the British Hong Kong government closed down the school, which had been mired in financial scandals. Teachers and students joined hands in protest, and the HKPTU played a leading role. In recent years, many schools have cut the number of classes due to the decline in the number of students, putting teachers' jobs under threat. The HKPTU has made great contributions to the protection of teachers' rights in this regard as well as the demand for teaching posts in special schools. The HKPTU also has a fine record on conducting various kinds of professional training for teachers. As for the promotion of welfare, the supermarkets set up by the HKPTU supply much more than teaching materials, and teachers have benefited a lot. Thanks to the leadership of the first generation of leaders such as Szeto Wah, the HKPTU has won widespread social recognition. It is really lamentable that now the Executive Committee of the HKPTU is unable to find a way to solve the crisis facing political pressure, and that an organisation that has a history of nearly half a century cannot carry on.

According to the constitution of the HKPTU, the decision by the Executive Committee to dissolve the organisation must be confirmed by the approval of two-thirds or more of HKPTU members in a special meeting. It is believed for some time the members of the HKPTU as well as society as a whole will engage in heated discussion about the decision. Of course the final decision must be made by HKPTU members. It is hoped that the process is rational and calm and will not impact on the new school term that will soon begin.

In the final analysis, the rights and interests of students are the foundations of education. Teachers play an irreplaceable role in determining what they learn and how they learn. Teachers are professionals because of their sense of mission and their professional knowledge. Even though the HKPTU, the largest trade union representing teachers' rights and profession, will soon be dissolved, teachers must remain committed to their profession and must not forget that their original aspiration is for the well-being of students and society.

明報社評 2021.08.11：捲入政治漩渦 教協無奈解散

擁有48年歷史的香港教育專業人員協會，昨天宣佈解散，會長馮偉華表示，近年政治環境轉變，教協承受巨大的壓力，但找不到可以化解危機的方案，所以無奈決定解散。

馮偉華沒有就政治環境轉變的具體內容、教協承受何種壓力、法律風險的細節，以及嘗試過化解危機的什麼其他方案等問題，作出解釋與回應。事實的梗概背景是，香港經歷了一場為時最長、規模最大的反修例風暴，《港區國安法》通過並實施，很多參與這場社會運動的人被捕或移民海外，很多組織被調查、起訴或解散。北京官方的新華社和《人民日報》上月底發表評論文章，表示「教協這顆毒瘤必須剷除」，香港教育局隨即宣布終止跟教協的合作關係，並且不承認教協舉辦課程的資歷。

教協於1973年成立之初，當時沒有香港認可學位學歷的文憑教師，與學位教師同工不同酬，教協組織大罷課，成功為文憑教師爭取權益。及後的「金禧事件」，港英政府關閉身惹財政醜聞的金禧中學，教師和學生集會抗議，教協起到了領導的作用。近年很多學校因學生人數下降而縮班，教師飯碗不保，以及爭取特殊學校教席等等方面，為保障教師權益，都作出很大貢獻。教協在舉辦各種專業培訓方面，也頗有建樹。在福利方面，教協興辦的超市，已經遠遠超出了原來賣教材的範圍，教師獲益良多。教協在司徒華等第一代領導人帶領下，取得社會的認同，有目共睹，而今卻在政治壓力之下，教協理事會找不到化解危機的方案，使這個有近半世紀歷史的組織無法繼續前行，實是無奈。

按照教協的章程，理事會選擇解散的決定，還需要三分之二或以上的會員在特別大會上投票通過才作準，相信在未來一段時間，教協會員與整個社會都會對解散的決定展開熱烈討論，最終決定當然是由教協會員作出，希望討論過程是理性和平靜的，不能因此而為即將開課的學期帶來影響。

歸根結柢，學生的權益才是教育的根本，他們學什麼怎麼學，教師肩負不可替代的地位，教師之所以是專業人員，是他們具有對教育有所擔當的使命與專業知識。代表他們的權益與專業地位的最大職工會教協解散了，教師的心不能因而「渙散」，為學生以及社會謀福祉的初心不能忘卻。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

dissolution /ˌdɪsəˈluːʃn/

the action of formally ending or dismissing an assembly, partnership, or official body

passage /ˈpæsɪdʒ/

the passing of a bill into law

mired /ˈmaɪəd/ in

in a difficult or unpleasant situation that you cannot escape from

