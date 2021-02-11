Editorial : Winning gold medals by way of scientific research

The number of gold medals won by China's Olympic delegation this year is the same as that in the London Olympic Games. In terms of the number of gold medals won, China finished just behind the US and came the closest ever to the US excluding the Beijing Olympics, with just one gold medal separating the two countries. Still, one point is worthy of discussion. While the Chinese national team strives ceaselessly to make progress, is there a model that can be sustainably developed? Can this model provide food for thought for other countries?

Regarded by many as the most outstanding gold medallist in diving this year, 14-year-old Quan Hongchan stunned all sides with the multiple perfect-10 dives she delivered. However, at the press conference, she could not understand the reporter's question when asked repeatedly about her "character". When she talked about her mother's illness, she could not correctly pronounce the Chinese term for "epilepsy". She is a kid from a poor remote village in Zhanjiang, Guangdong. She started to learn diving at seven and has never been to an amusement park. She has endured all kinds of hardship during practices solely to pay her mother's medical bills. Such a model of selecting "talents", in which athletes are barred from proper education during their intensive training, can still be kept because there are still poor rural villages in China. But now that China has already aimed to build a well-off society and reach even greater heights, can this model be sustained anymore?

The greatest performance by the national team at the Tokyo Olympics must have been that of Su Bingtian. In the men's 100m semi-final, he clocked an Asian record of 9.83 seconds and became the first Chinese national in Olympic history to qualify for the event's final. His rise to become "Asia's fastest man" is worthy of discussion.

In the past, the training method in China emphasised only endurance. The athlete relied merely on will power and a sense of mission and received reinforced physical training. In contrast, the training that Su has received from his American coach follows the scientific approach with precision. From the way of getting off the mark to the distance covered by his strides, precision instruments have been used for observation and obtaining data for analyses to improve every single posture. The team also has assistance from experts like psychological counsellors, nutritionists, massagists, biomechanists and physicians. All this has contributed to the breakthrough achieved by Su.

At present, most of the institutes or universities for sports in China function as a place for the training for PE teachers in primary and secondary schools or managing staff for the sports industry. Their contribution to sports science research is unremarkable. The scientific method is truly sustainable when it comes to training athletes. And this requires the long-term accumulation of the overall results from individual and collaborative research across multiple fields.

明報社評2021.08.10：奧運愛國熱情四年一遇 金牌大戶靠科研保地位

奧運國家隊領著38個金牌、32個銀牌和18個銅牌凱旋而歸，受到國人的歡呼。雖然政府與民間覺得「唯金牌論」已經不合時宜，但金牌健將得到鄉親祝賀與企業獎勵還是絡繹不絕，民間對於奧運健兒佳績的熱情，可能是「四年一遇」，而國家要以此顯示綜合國力，則要在體育科研方面下工夫，才能使金牌數量名列前茅的地位有可持續性。

國家隊在本屆奧運會獲得的金牌數，平了倫敦奧運紀錄。金牌數僅次於美國，是除北京奧運以外，金牌數量跟美國最接近的一次，相差僅一枚。值得探討的是，國家隊在不斷進步的過程中，是否有一套可持續發展的模式，而且這套模式對於別的國家是否有參考價值。

跳水項目今年最突出的摘金選手應數全紅嬋，這名14歲小將在幾跳中以全部滿分技驚四座，但在記者會上，她聽不懂記者重複問她的「性格」是什麼意思，她說母親生病卻不會讀「癲癇」兩個字。這位自7歲開始學跳水，至今沒有去過遊樂園的小孩，來自廣東湛江的窮鄉僻壤，刻苦練習是為了賺錢給媽媽治病。這樣選拔「人才」，而且在集中訓練期間不給學文化的模式，仍能維持是因為中國還有貧困鄉村，到了國家從小康再上層樓，這種模式還可持續嗎？

國家隊在東奧運動會最「優秀」的成績，非蘇炳添莫屬。他跑出9秒83破亞洲紀錄殺入決賽，成為奧運歷史上首個在男子百米項目決賽中的中國人。值得討論的是蘇炳添榮登「亞洲飛人」的進級路。

中國過去的訓練方法只注重刻苦，除了以使命精神支撐，只會加強體力訓練，而蘇炳添所得到的訓練，是美國教練以精準的科學手段，從起跑方法至步幅，用精密儀器觀測，得出數據加以分析，改進每一個姿勢等，團隊配備心理諮詢師、營養師、按摩師、生物力學家、醫生等專家的輔助，才能使蘇炳添有所突破。

目前中國的體育學院或者大學，大部分的功能是培養中小學體育教師或者體育行業的管理人員，對於體育科研的貢獻，未見突出。真正可持續發展模式，是利用科學訓練方法去培養運動員，這需要從多個學科分別以單獨和協調綜合研究，長期積累成果。

■Glossary 生字

delegation : a body of representatives

food for thought : an idea that makes you think seriously and carefully

get off the mark : to start scoring in a game or sport