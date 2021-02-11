Editorial：Macao's situation shows the necessity of vaccination

The pandemic situation in Macao has changed overnight. The authorities have found that a family of four have been infected with the Delta variant. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the source of infection is believed to be the daughter of the family. She boarded a flight in Zhuhai in the middle of last month and went to Xi'an together with the dancing club of her secondary school for an exchange. It is understood that the plane flew from Nanjing to Zhuhai and then went to Xi'an. Two passengers sitting on the same row on the plane and departing from Nanjing on the same day were later diagnosed with COVID-19. The Macao authorities say that the young woman showed mild symptoms after arriving in Xi'an, and her condition improved later. After returning to Macao late last month, her parents and younger brother became infected, but the diagnoses were confirmed only this week when they got tested. The authorities tracked down their close contacts. A total of more than a thousand people were tested, and the results were all negative. However, due to the high viral loads of the parents and their activities in the community for some time, other local sources cannot be ruled out at this stage. The authorities have no choice but to impose strict measures. Besides temporarily closing high-risk venues such as theatres, beauty salons and bars and tightening border opening requirements, they have also ordered city-wide nucleic acid testing.

Macao has recorded ''zero cases'' for more than a year, and people have somewhat lowered their guard against the pandemic. The sudden emergence of the virus has caught the government and citizens slightly off guard. Due to problems with the appointment system, there were long queues at a number of testing stations, and many residents complained about the confusion in the government's arrangements. Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng apologised publicly. Of course, Macao has a population of just over 600,000, which is equivalent to merely a district of a major mainland city. Measures such as universal testing are relatively easy to implement, but it remains unknown whether the threat of the pandemic can be defused in a short period of time. The Macao authorities have not suspended the operations of casinos in the hope that society will return to normal in 14 days. It is unknown whether this will happen, and the developments need to be closely monitored.

The Delta variant is highly contagious. The World Health Organisation has warned that the world is facing a new wave of cases. There has been a massive rebound of cases in the UK, the US and Europe. As for Asia, which has performed relatively well against the pandemic in the past, the situations in a number of countries have also deteriorated significantly. For several days in a row, Japan has registered more than 10,000 cases every day, while Vietnam has recorded nearly 10,000 new cases in a single day. Despite the mainland's highly effective measures to control the pandemic, there has been an outbreak recently. Since Nanjing Lukou International Airport ''succumbed'' to new confirmed cases involving the Delta variant on July 20, related cases have been detected in 17 provinces on the mainland. Nanjing, Zhangjiajie and Yangzhou have seen outbreaks one after another.

The end of the global pandemic is still not in sight. Given the transmissibility and lethality of the Delta variant, it will be difficult to say that it is safe to relax social distancing measures if the vaccination rate does not reach 80% to 90%. Citizens who have not got vaccinated should do so as soon as possible to protect themselves and others and help Hong Kong establish a barrier against COVID-19.

明報社評 2021.08.05：澳門疫情一夜蒼涼 打針抗疫最強屏障

新冠病毒Delta變種全球蔓延，內地多省出現確診病例，澳門亦有一家四口確診，當局急推全民檢測，港府則宣布，除了廣東省外，暫停澳門及內地其他省市的「回港易」豁免檢疫安排。

澳門防疫形勢一夜驟變，當局發現一個4人家庭感染群組，涉及Delta病毒。初步調查顯示，感染源頭相信是確診家庭的女兒，她在上月中曾在珠海搭乘飛機，隨中學舞蹈團往西安交流。資料顯示，她所坐的飛機，由南京飛抵珠海後，再前往西安，當天坐過同一排次的南京出發乘客，事後有兩人證實確診。根據澳方說法，染疫女生抵達西安後曾有輕微徵狀，之後好轉，上月底返澳後，其父母及弟弟均受感染，直至本周接受檢測，方知確診。當局追蹤密切接觸者，共計千多人接受檢測，結果全為陰性，惟因染疫女生的父母病毒量高，又在社區活動了一段時間，現階段亦無法排除有其他本地源頭，當局唯有採取嚴厲防控措施，除了暫時關閉戲院、美容院及酒吧等高風險場所，收緊通關要求，還下令全民做核酸檢測。

澳門疫情「清零」一年有餘，防疫意識多少有些鬆懈，病毒突至猝不及防，官民都有點手忙腳亂。由於預約系統出現問題，多個檢測站都大排長龍，不少居民投訴政府安排混亂，特首賀一誠公開致歉。當然，澳門人口僅得60多萬，規模僅相當於內地大城市的一個區，全民檢測等措施，相對較易執行，可是疫情威脅能否短期解除，仍是未知之數。澳門當局未有關閉賭場，希望14天後社會運作重回常態，未知能否如願，事態發展需要密切留意。

Delta變種病毒傳染力強，世衛警告全球正面對新一波疫情，除了英美歐洲疫情大反彈，之前抗疫表現較理想的亞洲，多國疫情亦顯著惡化。日本連續多天過萬人確診，越南單日新增病例亦逼近萬宗，內地控疫高效，最近一樣出現疫情。自7月20日南京祿口機場「失守」，出現Delta確診個案以來，內地已有17省發現相關病例，南京、張家界、揚州相繼成為爆疫點。

全球疫情沒完沒了，考慮到Delta病毒的傳染力和殺傷力，沒有八九成接種率，放寬社交措施難言穩陣，未有打針的市民，應盡快打針護己護人，協助香港建立起抗疫屏障。

